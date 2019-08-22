Jio GigaFiber Effect: Tata Sky Broadband Offering Free Extra Usage Of Up To One Year News oi-Karan Sharma

Jio GigaFiber has entered the race of broadband services and the competition in the market is getting fierce. Meanwhile, rival companies have started updating their tariff plans to stay in the game. Now, Tata Sky Broadband has revamped some of its plans where it is offering free additional usage for three to six months of usage on its annual payment plans.

Tata Sky Broadband Free Additional Usage Offers

The company has announced that this offer is only for selected cities. Tata Sky is offering free 12 months of additional usage on its 18-month plans to Jodhpur customers. All together users will get 30 months of the subscription at the same price what they were paying for the 18-months plans. Do note that, this play is only for Jodhpur. Other cities are also eligible for extra validity on unlimited plans and some are also getting on fixed GB plans.

According to Tata Sky Broadband official website, subscribers from Bengaluru, Chennai, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Pune will receive an additional three months of free usage on 12-months Fixed GB or unlimited plans. Hyderabad users will receive six months of additional usage on purchase of any annual unlimited plans, and Lucknow consumers will get five months of additional usage for the same and on two selected Fix GB Plans.

Besides, we recommend you to keep a track on your data usage irrespective of being an unlimited plan. Tata Sky unlimited plans come with an FUP limit and once the monthly data get exhausted the speed will be reduced to 1Mbps. The company is also providing data rollover support which will transfer the remaining data from the previous month to the next month.

Back in June, Tata Sky Broadband has also launched a new unlimited data plan along with free installation and router. If you are interested then you can check the official website of the company.

Importantly, do note that the payment of all the plans has to be done in one shot to avail the extra usage offers. Let's see what changes other broadband companies are going to bring to compete with Jio GigaFiber broadband.

