ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jio GigaFiber Effect: Tata Sky Broadband Offering Free Extra Usage Of Up To One Year

    By
    |

    Jio GigaFiber has entered the race of broadband services and the competition in the market is getting fierce. Meanwhile, rival companies have started updating their tariff plans to stay in the game. Now, Tata Sky Broadband has revamped some of its plans where it is offering free additional usage for three to six months of usage on its annual payment plans.

    Tata Sky Broadband Offering Free Additional Usage for Up To One Year

     

    Tata Sky Broadband Free Additional Usage Offers

    The company has announced that this offer is only for selected cities. Tata Sky is offering free 12 months of additional usage on its 18-month plans to Jodhpur customers. All together users will get 30 months of the subscription at the same price what they were paying for the 18-months plans. Do note that, this play is only for Jodhpur. Other cities are also eligible for extra validity on unlimited plans and some are also getting on fixed GB plans.

    According to Tata Sky Broadband official website, subscribers from Bengaluru, Chennai, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Pune will receive an additional three months of free usage on 12-months Fixed GB or unlimited plans. Hyderabad users will receive six months of additional usage on purchase of any annual unlimited plans, and Lucknow consumers will get five months of additional usage for the same and on two selected Fix GB Plans.

    Tata Sky Broadband Offering Free Additional Usage for Up To One Year

    Besides, we recommend you to keep a track on your data usage irrespective of being an unlimited plan. Tata Sky unlimited plans come with an FUP limit and once the monthly data get exhausted the speed will be reduced to 1Mbps. The company is also providing data rollover support which will transfer the remaining data from the previous month to the next month.

     

    Back in June, Tata Sky Broadband has also launched a new unlimited data plan along with free installation and router. If you are interested then you can check the official website of the company.

    Importantly, do note that the payment of all the plans has to be done in one shot to avail the extra usage offers. Let's see what changes other broadband companies are going to bring to compete with Jio GigaFiber broadband.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue