Tata Sky Launches 1 Gbps Speed Plan In Pune; Plans To Add Delhi And Mumbai

Tata Sky Broadband is expanding its reach to more cities in the country. The company has now added Pune to its list and offers a 1 Gbps speed, while other cities will get 500 Mbps or 300 Mbps speed. But now, Tata Sky broadband is planning to add New Delhi and Mumbai under the 1 Gbps plan list.

Tata Sky Broadband 1 Gbps Plan

The company is planning to offer 1 Gbps speed in these cities and it will cost Rs. 3,600 per month, while the quarterly plan will be available at Rs. 10,800, the semi-annual plan will cost you Rs. 18,800, and an annual plan is priced at Rs. 36,000. This plan will be known as Unlimited pack and will offer 1 Gbps along with 3300GB data speed. This plan will ship unlimited landline calls for one month, three months, six months, and annual plans. However, if the data expires the speed will be decreased to 3 Mbps, reports Telecomtalk.

Besides, the company said that customers living in Kalyan-Dombivali will also get an extra 1.5TB of data every month. However, the company said that if a user wants to use the landline services, then they have to spend extra on the equipment.

Other Broadband Plans Of Tata Sky

Apart from this pack, Tata Sky offers 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps speed plans. The 50 Mbps plan is priced at Rs. 1,797, Rs. 3,300, and Rs. 6,000, while 100 Mbps plans will cost you Rs. 850, Rs. 2,400, Rs. 4,500, and Rs. 8,400 and 150 Mbps speed plans are priced at Rs. 950, Rs. 2,700, Rs. 5,100, and Rs. 9,600 respectively.

Then, there is a 200 Mbps speed plan, where users have to pay Rs. 1, 050, Rs. 3000, Rs, 5,550, Rs. 10,220 and 300 Mbps plans will cost you Rs. 1,500, Rs. 4,500, Rs. 8,400, and Rs. 15,600 respectively. These packs are valid for one month, three months, six months, and annually. Besides, users get 3300GB of data without any calling benefit. Also, the company is not charging anything for the installation and offers a free router and data rollover facility.

