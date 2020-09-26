Tata Sky Offering 200 Mbps Speed And Unlimited Data For Rs. 1,050 News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching landline services in the country, Tata Sky has announced the launch of a new plan, where it is offering 200 Mbps speed. This is the second time in a week when Tata Sky has announced a new offer for its broadband customers. After this revision, the company is now providing five internet plans. However, every internet plan of Tata Sky comes with a certain limit.

Tata Sky 200 Mbps Broadband Plan: Details

The 200 Mbps plan is priced at Rs. 1,050 and it will offer unlimited data. It also includes a free router and safe custody. However, buyers have to pay installation charges of Rs. 500 and security deposit fee of Rs. 1,000. This plan also includes landline services, but to avail these facilities you have to shell out Rs. 100 per month. Similarly, there is a plan of Rs. 1,500, where you get 300 Mbps speed. The 300 Mbps broadband plan is only available in select cities like New Delhi, Pune, Thane, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Chennai.

Tata Sky Broadband Plans: Details

Notably, the company is offering four types of internet packs like one month, three months, six months, and 12 months. The one-month plans are available at Rs. 850, Rs. 950, Rs. 1,050, and Rs. 1,500, while three-month packs are available at Rs. 1,797, Rs. 2,400, Rs. 2,700, Rs. 3,000, and Rs. 4,500.

The six months' plans are available at Rs. 3,300, Rs. 4,500, Rs. 5,100, Rs. 5,550, and Rs. 8,400. On the other hand, the 12-month plans are available at Rs. 6,000, Rs. 8,400, Rs. 9,600, Rs. 10,200, and Rs. 15,600. These plans are offering unlimited data, which means 3.3TB data in total. Furthermore, the landline services are available with only six and 12 months' packs, whereas one month and three months' packs will charge you Rs. 100 to avail these services.

