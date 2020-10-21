Just In
Tata Sky Offering Discounts On Long-Terms Broadband Plans
Tata Sky has announced the launch of a new offer, where it is providing benefits on long-term broadband plans. The company is offering discounts up to Rs. 2,400. The new development comes after the company changed its fair usage policy and offerings on its plans.
Besides, the company has brought a free landline connection for its broadband customers. This is quite a new move by the company as earlier it was not offering the landline connection to users. Notably, the company is offering several broadband plans to users.
List Of Tata Sky Broadband Plans That Comes With Discounted Rates
Tata Sky is offering four plans under this scheme that offer speed between 100 Mbps to 300 Mbps. Let's start with a 300 Mbps plan, which is priced at Rs. 1,500 per month. However, if we go by long-term and mid-term plan users have to pay Rs. 4,500 for the three months.
Similarly, users who are looking for six months' plans have to pay Rs. 8,400. This means users are spending Rs. 1,400 per month. Under this deal, the company is offering a discount of Rs. 100, while 12 months' plan is offering a discount up to Rs. 2,400. Users need to pay Rs. 15,600 for the 300 Mbps speed plan for the same plan. But still, if you calculate this plan for 12 months, then the amount comes out Rs. 18,000.
Other Broadband Plans Of Tata Sky
The broadband plans of Tata Sky that ships 150 Mbps speed come with Rs. 950 per month, while three months' plans will cost you Rs. 2,700. On the other hand, the six months' pack is available at Rs. 5,100, which means the company is offering a discount of Rs. 100 per month. The 12 months' pack is available for Rs. 9,600 and providing Rs. 150 discount per month.
