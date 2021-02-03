Tata Sky Offering Free Wi-Fi Routers With Internet Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

Tata Sky has announced a new offer for its broadband customers. As per the new offer, Tata Sky is providing a free Wi-Fi router with its internet plans. Notably, the company is providing a dual-band Wi-Fi router, where it is offering 300 Mbps speed as this is the highest speed that the company is providing.

Tata Sky Broadband Offers: Details

It is worth mentioning that internet service provider Tata Sky is providing five different packs to users that range between 50 Mbps to 300 Mbps. These plans are offering data with a fair usage policy (FUP) limit. Besides, the company is providing 99.9 percent uptime via its internet services.

The internet service provider is also providing data rollover facilities and the flexibility of plans, which means users can change the plan whenever they wanted to. Also, the company claims that the broadband network is quite secure. The Tata Sky also claims that it is offering free landline connection with its plans.

Tata Sky Broadband Plans: Details

The company is offering three types of speed in Mumbai, where it is offering 150 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps speed. The 150 Mbps plans are priced at Rs. 950 per month, Rs. 2,700 for three months, Rs. 5,100 for six months, and Rs. 9,600 for 12 months. While 200 Mbps speed packs are available at Rs. 1,050, Rs. 3,000, Rs. 5,550, and Rs. 10,200 for one year.

On the other hand, the 300 Mbps speed packs are priced at Rs. 1,500 per month, Rs. 4,500 for three months, Rs. 8,400 for nine months, and Rs. 15,600 for one year. These packs are offering unlimited calling with all plans. Then, the company is offering only 300 Mbps speed with five plans. These plans are available at Rs. 1,600 per month, Rs. 4,500 for three months, Rs. 4,800 again for three months, Rs. 8,400 for six months, and Rs. 15,600 for 12 months.

