Tata Sky Offering Landline Services With Broadband Plans; Should You Buy? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Tata Sky has finally announced the launch of landline services with its broadband plans. The latest development comes six months after Tata Sky teased about the free landline services. The services are available with unlimited plans.

The landline services are available on both local and STD calls. The new services are available to all cities like in New Delhi, Noida, Pimpri Chinchwad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mira Bhayandar, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, and Thane. However, these services are not available except Kalyan and Dombivli.

Tata Sky Landline Services: Details

Notably, these services are free of use on semi-annual and long term packs. But, if anyone wants to buy this service on the monthly and quarterly package, then that user has to pay an extra Rs. 100 per month. For the unaware, Tata Teleservices used to offer telecom services earlier, but they sold their business to Airtel.

Tata Sky Broadband Plans: Details

Tata Sky is offering broadband plans for one month, three months, six months, and 12 months. Its plans start from Rs. 850 and goes up to Rs. 9,600. These plans are offering unlimited data with 50Mbs to 150Mbps speed. Apart from these offers, Tata Sky is offering free router and safe custody. However, users have to pay for installation charges and refundable security deposit.

Meanwhile, the company has reduced the prices of its set-top box. The Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box is now priced at Rs. 2,999. The set-top box is offering VOOT Kids, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, and VOOT Select.

In addition, this plan is offering three months' subscription of Amazon Prime, six months' access to premium content. The new pricing has already gone live from September 18, 2020. Besides, the multiple TV connections are now available at Rs. 2,499 instead of Rs. 3,999.

