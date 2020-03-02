Travelers Can Soon Enjoy Wi-Fi Services On Flights In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

The Civil Aviation ministry has finally issued a notification on in-flight internet. The ministry has said that passengers can use the internet via Wi-Fi while traveling. This means that carriers are allowed to offer internet services to their passengers.

"The Pilot-in-Command may permit the access of internet services by passengers on board an aircraft in flight, through Wi-Fi on board, when a laptop, smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, e-reader or a point of sale device is used in flight mode or airplane mode," the Civil ministry said in a notification.

"Provided that the Director-General shall certify the aircraft for the usage of internet service in-flight through Wi-Fi on board subject to the procedures as specified in this behalf," the notification said.

The notification also intimated that there no objections and suggestions on that front from the public. The Civil Aviation ministry further said that "Shall be deemed to be in flight when all its external doors are closed following embarkation until the moment when any such door is opened for disembarkation."

Earlier, TRAI also supported the in-flight connectivity and recommended the internet and mobile connection in flights. According to TRAI recommendations, aircraft should allow the internet on airplane mode. However, for that in-flight connectivity service providers should register themselves to the Department of Telecommunications (DOT). TRAI also suggested that the rules for both domestic and international carriers will be the same.

Meanwhile, Panasonic Avionics Corporation has joined hands with Nelco, to offer satellite connectivity services in flights in India. After this Panasonic Avionics has become the first company to offers these services in the country. Both Panasonic and the Nelco have been working on the same project since 2019. Notably, Panasonic Avionics is offering its services in 65 flights. In fact, there are high chances that Vistara will become the first company and start offering internet connectivity in flights.

