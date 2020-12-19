What Is Wi-Fi Calling And How To Activate On iPhones And Android Phones News oi-Priyanka Dua

Wi-Fi calling is the latest service that telecom operators are offering. It basically allows you to make phone calls via a wireless internet connection. Wi-Fi calling is free and compatible with all devices. Wi-Fi calling services are available on the Android and iOS platforms. However, to avail the Wi-Fi calling services, you need to go through these steps.

How To Use Wi-Fi Calling On iPhones

You need to go to the setting first and then, check for Wi-Fi calling. You need to turn on the Wi-Fi calling for all devices. Then, go to the previous screen and click on other devices. After that, you have to turn on allow calls on other phones.

In case you want to remove this feature, then you have to follow these steps. You need to go to settings and calls on other devices. After that, you have to turn off the Wi-Fi calling on the device, which you want to remove from the list. And to turn off the Wi-Fi calling on Apple watch, you need to go to the Watch app on your device, click on My Watch, then you are allowed to turn off the Wi-Fi calling.

How To Use Wi-Fi Calling Android Phones

To avail Wi-Fi calling on Android phones, you need to check the setting, network & internet, and Wi-Fi calling. Then, you have to follow the instructions as per the telecom operators and after that, you are allowed to activate the Wi-Fi calling on your smartphones.

Procedure To Get Wi-Fi Calling On Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vi, And BSNL

Notably, Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea users don't have to pay anything to use this service. In addition, you don't have to install any special app to use this service. On the other hand, BSNL users need to install the Wings app to use Wi-Fi calling facilities. Besides, you have to spend a registration fee of Rs. 1,099 to get these services.

