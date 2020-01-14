List Of Smartphones That Support Wi-Fi Calling From Jio And Airtel

Initially, Airtel introduced the Wi-Fi calling support for users early in December 2019 thereby carrying the credits of being the first Indian telco to do so. Following the same, Jio also announced the Wi-Fi calling feature last week. Currently, Airtel's Wi-Fi Calling feature is supported by 102 smartphones from brands such as OnePlus and Apple. And, Jio supports Wi-Fi Calling for nearly 150 smartphones.

Having said that, here we have listed the smartphones supporting Wi-Fi calling available in India right now. Notably, both the telcos are continuing to roll out the support for more smartphones in the coming days of which Jio is rolling out the same at a faster pace.

Apple iPhones With Wi-Fi Calling Support

All iPhones that run iOS 13 get the Wi-Fi calling support and the list includes the newly launched iPhone 11 series, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, and iPhone SE. Both Airtel and Jio support Wi-Fi calling on these iPhones.

Samsung Smartphones With Wi-Fi Calling Support

Almost all Samsung smartphones released in the past two to three years support Wi-Fi calling. The list includes the Galaxy J4 (2018), Galaxy J2 (2018), Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy C9 Pro, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A7, Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy J7 Duo, all the new Galaxy M series and Galaxy A series smartphones, and the flagship models including Galaxy S7 and above, and Galaxy Note 4 and above.

Notably, Jio supports a wide range of Samsung smartphones while Airtel supports only for a few models. But as mentioned earlier, the expansion is happening.

OnePlus Smartphones Supporting Wi-Fi Calling

Currently, Reliance Jio does not support Wi-Fi calling on OnePlus smartphones. And, there is a different trick to enable the same. However, Airtel Wi-Fi calling is supported by OnePlus 6, 6T, OnePlus 7, 7T, 7 Pro, and 7T Pro.

Xiaomi Smartphones With Wi-Fi Calling Support

Jio supports Wi-Fi calling on Poco F1, Redmi K20 and K20 Pro while Airtel supports Wi-Fi calling on Poco F1, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 7, 7A, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Y3.

Google Pixel Smartphones With Wi-Fi Calling Support

Talking about the Google Pixel smartphones, Airtel does not support Wi-Fi calling on these devices but Jio does. It supports Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3A and Pixel 3 XL. Notably, the Pixel 3 XL is not listed on the official Jio website. It is yet to be seen when Airtel will rollout the support to these devices.

Vivo Smartphones With Wi-Fi Calling Support

Reliance Jio supports Wi-Fi calling on Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo V11 series, Vivo V15 series, Vivo V9 series, Vivo Y81 series, Vivo Y9 series, Vivo Y15, Vivo Y17, and Vivo Y91. For now, it is not known if Airtel will rollout the support to these devices.

Other Smartphones Supporting Jio Wi-Fi Calling

The other smartphones that support Jio Wi-Fi calling feature include Coolpad Mega 5C, Mega 5, CoolPlay 6, Infinix S4, Infinix Hot 6 Pro, Infinix Smart 3 Plus, Infinix Hot 7 Pro, iTel S42, Lava Z61, Lava Z81, Lava Z60s, Lava Z92, Mobiistar C1 , C1 Shine, Mobiistar Enjoy More X1, Moto G6, Tecno Camon iTwin, Camon iSKY 3, and Camon i4.