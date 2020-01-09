Everything You Should Know About Reliance Jio's VoWi-Fi Calling News oi-Priyanka Dua

Following the footsteps of Airtel, Reliance Jio has also announced the launch of the VoWi-Fi facility in India. The company is providing this facility for 150 smartphones. It includes all Apple iPhones running iOS 13.3 and above, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, POCO F1, OnePlus 7 series and Samsung devices like Galaxy J6, Samsung Galaxy On 6, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy A10s, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20.

Furthermore, it is compatible with all Infinix, itel, Lava, Mobiistar, Tecno, and Vivo. Reliance Jio has also informed that this service will be enabled in all over the country, between 7th and 16th January.

"At this juncture, when an average Jio consumer uses over 900 minutes of voice calls every month, and at a growing base of consumers, the launch of Jio Wi-Fi Calling will further enhance every Jio consumer's voice-calling experience, which is already a benchmark for the industry with India's-first all VoLTE network," Akash Ambani, Director, Jio said in a statement.

But now the question arises here is that how to use Jio's VoWi-Fi services. For that, the company has also issued a complete guide on its website. The company was testing these services since last year.

How to Make Calls From Jio VoWi-Fi Services: Here are the details

Step 1: First you need to open your phone settings.

Step 2: Then, you have to search for the Wi-Fi calling option.

Step 3: After that, enable that option.

Step4: Then, before calling, you have to connect it to a Wi-Fi network.

Step 5: Besides, before using this facility, users need to switch on Both VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling option.

Besides, the switch will happen automatically between Wi-Fi calling and cellular networks, whichever offers a good network for calling. Apart from that, the company has confirmed that the service is completely free and it is included in their tariff plans. However, the user has to pay for making international calls.

