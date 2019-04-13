IPL 2019: Jio Cricket Pack offers 102GB for 51 days at Rs. 251 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu This new Jio plan will coexist with your already existing plan.

Last year, during the IPL 2018 season, Reliance Jio introduced the Rs. 251 prepaid recharge plan for its subscribers. Now, during the ongoing IPL 2019, the telco has once again brought this recharge offer. This Jio Cricket Season recharge offers 2GB data per day for a validity of 51 days, which totals to 102GB.

As its name suggests, this recharge plan from Jio is meant for the cricket fans who are interested in watching cricket matches via their mobile phones via JioTV and Hotstar. Interestingly, this plan works on top of the already existing recharge plan.

For instance, if you already have a plan offering a daily limit of 1GB or 1.5GB and the same has been exhausted in watching matches, then this plan will give you another 2GB data for the day. After exhausting the 2GB additional data for the day, you can still access the internet but the speed will drop to 64kbps.

How to get Jio Rs. 251 Cricket Season recharge

To get the Rs. 251 Cricket Pack, you can check the My Jio app's Recharge section under the Cricket Pack tab. Notably, this plan will be activated immediately and will coexist along with the other plans. It will also come into effect once the validity of the existing plan ends. However, it is a data-only pack so you cannot enjoy additional benefits such as SMS and calls. But it will provide access to the company's proprietary apps.

Though it is meant to watch cricket matches, it can be used for other types of data as well. You can use the 2GB daily data download files, watch videos, browse the internet and more. So, if you are looking forward to get some additional data this cricket season, then this Jio Cricket Season recharge pack priced at Rs. 251 should be the right one for you.