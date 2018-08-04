WhatsApp Web to get relocated GIF search tool and Stickers soon

WhatsApp Web is all set to get an array of new features. The web interface of the instant messaging platform will get a relocated GIF search tool and a new GIF category shortcuts will be to the search tool. Even the upcoming Stickers feature is said to have made its way to WhatsApp Web.

As per a recent report by WABetaInfo, the fansite that tracks WhatsApp updates and new feature additions, the web interface will get a number of notable changes. The report claims to have spotted the relocated GIF search button. It also suggests that the took will let users search for GIFs through Giphy or Tenor.

While this feature was already spotted on the web interface, it is claimed that the new quick GIF categories will also makes its way to the same. As of now, the relocated GIF button is yet to be rolled out to the users as it is in the developmental phase awaiting an update, claims the report.

Relocated GIF search tool

Going by the report, WhatsApp desktop client will get the ability to add GIFs soon. It has been spotted that the GIF button will be positioned right next to the emoticon button at the left of the message tab. Earlier, the same was located at the end of the emoticon menu.

Stickers for WhatsApp Web coming soon

At the F8 developers' conference in May, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook announced that Stickers are coming soon to WhatsApp. A month later, the sticker reactions such as happy, sad, wow and love were spotted on WhatsApp for Android. Now, the same report that spotted the relocated GIF search tool on WhatsApp Web has stated that the Stickers are also coming soon to the platform. The report claims that a WhatsApp Stickers Store is in the works and will let users access native stickers as well as stickers submitted by third-party developers.

Though the report says that these features are all set to be rolled out soon to WhatsApp Web, we are yet to get an official confirmation from the Facebook-owned messaging platform. Let's wait for these features to be rolled out so that we get to enjoy a better user experience.