Why Boycott Amazon is trending today on Internet?
Boycott Amazon is the latest trending hashtag on the Twitter India and other social media website. If you know the reason behind "Boycott Amazon," then you might stop shopping on Amazon itself.
As we all know, Amazon is one of the largest e-commerce platforms in the world, and the company sells almost everything, from groceries to your favorite smartphone. According to some of the trending posts on Twitter, Amazon is selling bathroom and toilet rugs with pictures of Hindu gods like Ganesh.
Similarly, the company has also listed shoes with India's flag, sandals with Mahatma Gandhi and toilet commode covers with Lord Shiva.
These products are not available in India
Do note that, the above-mentioned products and a lot more things, which demeans the Indian value are not available in India. Instead, these products are available in the International market. All the products mentioned above are available on Amazon.com (Amazon US).
There are 100s of screenshots on Twitter with the hashtag #Boycottamazon, showing different items and articles, which dis-respects Hindu and India beliefs. Click on this link to see all the Tweets that are supporting Boycott Amazan hash tag on Twitter.
Click here to access Boycott Amazon hashtag on Twitter
This is not the first time
There are previous instances, where the Amazon has listed a lot of products, which trigger certain people. Now, these products are definitely hurting India's sentiments.
Do note that, these products have been listed by a third party seller, as Amazon is an open market place, and almost anyone can sell almost any product. Amazon usually monitors these items, and sometimes, some of the products do miss out.
Amazon is most likely to de-list these products in the coming days, as India is a significant market place for Amazon by Jef Bezos. What do you think about this? Can Amazon sell products that de-values India's beliefs or it is a huge offence? Share your view in the comment below