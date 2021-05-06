Why Has You Broadband Become So Aggressive In launching Plans? News oi-Priyanka Dua

You Broadband has become really aggressive in terms of bringing new internet packs in the country. The company has announced the launch of new packs in three more circles. The Vodafone-Idea-owned You Broadband has launched packs in Powai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. Notably, the internet company launched different plans in all different circles.

You Broadband New Plans In Navi Mumbai

You Broadband has launched five packs in Navi Mumbai, which offers 40 Mbps, 60 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, and 200 Mbps speed respectively. These packs are valid for 30 days, 95 days, 190 days, and 390 days. In addition, these five packs ship 3500GB of data per month without OTT app access.

You Broadband New Plans In Thane

The internet company offers five new packs in Thane. These packs also come with 30 Mbps, 40 Mbps, 60 Mbps, 100 Mbps, and 200 Mbps speeds respectively. Besides, users get 3500GB of data. These packs are Rs. 472, Rs. 1,416, Rs. 2,832, Rs. 5,664, Rs. 590, Rs. 1,770, Rs. 3,540, Rs. 7,080, Rs. 708, Rs. 2,214, Rs. 4,248, Rs. 8,496, Rs. 826, Rs. 2,478, Rs. 4,956, Rs. 9,912, Rs. 1,062, Rs. 3,186, Rs. 6,372, and Rs. 12,744 respectively.

You Broadband New Plans In Powai

The internet company offers only four packs in Powai, which ships 75 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, and 200 Mbps speed respectively. This pack provides 3500GB of data per month. These packs are available at Rs. 797, Rs. 2,390,Rs. 4,779, Rs. 9,558,Rs. 826, Rs. 2,478, Rs. 4,956, Rs. 9,912, Rs. 944, Rs. 2,832, Rs. 5,664, Rs. 11,328, Rs. 1,062, Rs. 3,186, Rs. 6,372, and Rs. 12,744 respectively.

It seems that Vodafone-Idea-owned You Broadband has started considering broadband as a serious category to increase its revenue. It is worth noting that its telecom business is under debt and faces network issues in the country. The company is planning to raise money for the telecom business and launching new packs for its broadband category, which means it is paying attention to other sectors to increase its revenue and to reduce its debt so that it can operate easily in the country.

Best Mobiles in India