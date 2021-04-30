You Broadband To Launch More Plans In Bengaluru And Chennai News oi-Priyanka Dua

You Broadband is updating its plans in multiple circles in the country. This development comes soon after it launched new plans in Ahmedabad, Kakinada, and Vijaywada in Ahmedabad. The newly launched plans in these circles offer 3.5TB of data per month. The internet company is now planning to launch plans in Chennai and Bengaluru.

You Broadband Upcoming Plans In Bengaluru

The company is likely to launch three plans in Bengaluru. These plans are expected to offer 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps, and 200 Mbps speed in the same circle. These plans are expected to offer 3.5TB of data and will be available for 30 days, 95 days, 190 days, and 390 days, respectively. These packs will be priced at Rs. 649, Rs. 1,974, Rs. 3,894, Rs. 7,788, Rs. 826, Rs. 2,478, Rs. 4,956, Rs.9,912, Rs.1,062, Rs.3,186, Rs.6,372, and Rs.12,744 respectively.

You Broadband Upcoming Plans In Chennai

Apart from launching plans in Bengaluru, You Broadband is planning to launch internet packs in Chennai. The internet company is planning to launch 75 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, and 200 Mbps speed plans in Chennai. These plans are expected to offer 3.5TB of data without OTT benefits.

In addition, users will get all benefits for 30 days, 95 days, 190 days, and 390 days, respectively. These packs are available at Rs. 767, Rs. 2,310, Rs. 4,602, Rs. 9,204, Rs. 826, Rs. 2,478, Rs. 4,956, Rs. 9,912, Rs. 944, Rs. 2,832, Rs. 5,664, Rs. 11,328, Rs. 1,062, Rs. 3,186, Rs. 6,372, and Rs. 12,744 respectively.

The company offers 100 Mbps and 200 Mbps speed with almost all plans and all cities. The company is offering its services in Valsad, Vijayawada, Navi Mumbai, Aurangabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Kakinada, Powai, Rajkot, Thane, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nashik, Navsari, Pune, Surat, Vadodara, Vapi, and Visakhapatnam.

This actually seems like a good move as the broadband sector helped Airtel Xstream Fibre and Reliance JioFibre to increase their revenue. You Broadband is expanding its reach and offer at a time. The internet demand has been increased by many folds, which means this will help the company to increase revenue and subscriber base.

