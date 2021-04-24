How You Broadband Can Help Vodafone-Idea To Reduce Its Debt Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Although Vodafone -Idea offers broadband services in the country, it is far behind both leading telecom operators. Notably, You Broadband is owned by India's third-largest telecom operator Vi. However, You Broadband services are limited to few circles and that's why most people are not aware that it ships internet services too.

On the other hand, both Airtel Xstream Fibre and JioFiber broadband companies are quite ahead in terms of services and offers. These broadband companies contribute a lot to the revenues of telcos via the same services. Telecom operators are allowed to sell stakes in their broadband arms to raise investments whenever it is required.

Vodafone-Idea You Broadband Plans In India

You Broadband services are available in Ahmedabad, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Kakinada, Powai, Rajkot, Thane, Valsad, Vijayawada, Navi Mumbai, Aurangabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nashik, Navsari, Pune, Surat, Vadodara, Vapi, and Visakhapatnam.

It is worth noting that You Broadband offers high-speed unlimited data in Pune, whereas in other circles it ships 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps. But these plans are quite expensive than Airtel Xstream Fibre and JioFibre plans. Besides, You Broadband offers limited data in comparison to Airtel Xstream Fibre and Jio Fibre plans.

Besides, You Broadband plans do not offer content from any OTT applications, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and more. This clearly shows that users are not excited about the You Broadband services, whereas JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fibre services, Tata Sky, ACT Fibernet, and Excitel have joined hands with almost all OTT provider. Besides, these companies offer affordable plans in comparison to You Broadband services.

You Broadband Future

To attract customers and investments, You Broadband should introduce plans in all circles. The company badly needs to expand its services, where JioFibre, Airtel Xstream Fibre, and more are offering their internet services. Besides, You Broadband should bring affordable tariff plans to give a tough fight to the leading brands, such as Airtel Xstream Fibre, JioFibre, ACT Fibernet, BharatFibre, and more. Furthermore, You Broadband can attract investment from global companies and that will help the telecom operator to reduce its debt or become debt-free in the country.

Best Mobiles in India