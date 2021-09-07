Why Is BSNL Removing Prepaid Broadband Plans? News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL is likely to stop its prepaid broadband services, which are available in all circles. Notably, the company offers prepaid services in the DSL segment. These services are designed to help users from the shock of huge bills. These packs offer more benefits than other services as users can control internet usage.

Earlier, prepaid internet services from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited were using the services in all parts of the country. Users were allowed to use a DSL connection among professionals, students, and more.

BSNL providing both limited and unlimited prepaid internet plans to all its customers in the country. For the unaware, the prepaid plans of BSNL start from Rs. 200 onwards. However, Kerala Telecom reported that the customer base was very low, which is why BSNL has decided to discontinue the services and start migrating to postpaid services.

The report also claims that BSNL authorities have informed all circles to remove the services and start migrating DSL prepaid customers to postpaid services. The company also said that the BSNL Bharat Fiber connection is a DSL broadband connection.

BSNL DSL Prepaid Plans: Check All Details

The company is providing 13 plans under the same segment. These plans are priced at Rs. 200, Rs. 250, Rs. 350, Rs. 450, Rs. 600, Rs. 625, Rs. 800, Rs. 990, Rs. 1,500, Rs. 1,600, Rs. 1, 750, Rs. 1,800, and Rs. 3,000 respectively.

The first pack of Rs. 200 offers 2 Mbps speed and 700MB data for 30 days. The second plan offers 1.5GB of data for only 15 days. The Rs. 350 offers 2.5GB of data for the same period. The Rs. 450 plan offers 3GB of data for 30 days. The fifth pack of Rs. 600 provides 5GB of data for one month.

The Rs. 625, Rs. 800, Rs. 990, Rs. 1,500, Rs. 1,600, Rs. 1, 750, Rs. 1,800, and Rs. 3,000 are providing 8GB, 25GB, 16GB, 7GB, 13GB, and unlimited data for 20, 15, 90, 180, and 360 days. However, these packs might not be available in the coming days as the company has failed to attract users to its platform.

