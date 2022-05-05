Just In
Wi-Fi 7 With 33Gbps Download Speed Coming Soon
Wi-Fi 6 and the Wi-Fi 6E are currently the golden standards in wireless networking technology, offering blazing fast download and upload speeds. While people are yet to adopt these technologies, Qualcomm has announced the next-generation Wi-Fi technology -- Wi-Fi 7 with up to 33Gbps download speed.
A modern high-end Wi-Fi 6E router can currently deliver up to 10Gbps of download speed, and the upcoming Wi-Fi 7 will be at least three times as fast as Wi-Fi 6E network. Wi-Fi 7 will support a 320MHz channel, offering the best possible data transfer speed over the internet.
Qualcomm Networking Pro Series Gen 3 Family Of Platforms
Qualcomm Networking Pro Series Gen 3 family of platforms will be the first set of networking chips to support Wi-Fi 7 protocol. Wi-Fi 7 not only offers faster download/upload speeds, but it also offers lower latency, which should improve tasks like online gaming and real-time virtual collaborations.
According to Neil Shah, Research Vice President, Counterpoint Research "Qualcomm's Networking Pro Series Gen 3 family of platforms also uses Simultaneous Multi-Link Operations, 4K QAM, quad-band configurations in a highly scalable, modular, and optimized architecture, Qualcomm Technologies is raising the table stakes once again and driving the industry into the 10Gbps+ era."
Qualcomm Networking Pro Chips With Wi-Fi 7 Support
Qualcomm Networking Pro 1620 is the top-of-the-line offering from the company which is a quad-band, 16 stream networking chip offering up to 33.1Gbps of peak wireless capacity. Similarly, the Qualcomm Networking Pro 1220 is a tri-band networking chip with a 12-stream, 21.6Gbps peak wireless capacity.
Qualcomm Networking Pro 820 is also a quad-band chip with eight streams and a peak networking speed of 13.7Gbps. Lastly, the Qualcomm Networking Pro 620 is a tri-band chip with six streams and a peak networking capacity of 10.8Gbps.
Routers based on these new Wi-Fi 7 capable chips from Qualcomm will be available starting in 2023. However, do note that these protocols are expected to go live only in 2024, hence, you can only get a maximum of Wi-Fi 6E class networking speed, and the same will be upgraded to Wi-Fi 7 in the coming days, where up to 500 devices can be connected to a single Wi-Fi 7 channel.
