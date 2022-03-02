Qualcomm FastConnect 7800: A Wi-Fi 7 And Bluetooth 5.3 Ready Chip News oi-Vivek

Qualcomm has announced a new sub-system chip -- the FastConnect 7800. It is one of the first connectivity-centric chips in the world that support both Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 7. With the latest connectivity features, the Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 is likely to be used on the upcoming flagship Snapdragon SoC.

Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 is also one of those chips, which supports up to a peak download speed of 5.8 Gbps on a Wi-Fi network. Similarly, it also uses multiple links of the 5GHz in absence of a 6GHz Wi-Fi spectrum to offer up to 4.3Ghz download speeds.

The latest networking chip from Qualcomm also supports Bluetooth 5.3 with support for Bluetooth LE audio, which uses less power when streaming music via Bluetooth. Similarly, the FastConnect 7800 is also ANT+ certified and comes with dual Bluetooth or Bluetooth with two radios, which is said to improve range and reduce the time taken to pair a device or an accessory.

On top of that, the Bluetooth 5.3 is also said to be power efficient and will consume 30 to 50 percent less power when compared to the previous version of Bluetooth technology. Recently launched processors like the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 and the Dimensity 8000 also support Bluetooth 5.3. However, these processors are not built for Wi-Fi 7 unlike the Qualcomm FastConnect 7800.

What Is Wi-Fi 7?

This is also one of the first networking subsystems which are Wi-Fi 7 certification-ready. Wi-Fi 7 network will be known as IEEE 802.11be, which is a successor to the IEEE 802.11ax or Wi-Fi 6E. In theory, the Wi-Fi 7 technology should be able to offer up to 40Gbps of download speed when connected to a Wi-Fi 7 access point.

Just like the Wi-Fi 6 and the Wi-Fi 6E, the Wi-Fi 7 will also have a limited range. However, this also means the Wi-Fi 7 will have a lower latency, which should help improve online gaming and video streaming. The company claims that the Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 is built for Wi-Fi 7 certifications and might receive the same when Wi-Fi 7 network goes live.

