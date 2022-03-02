Bluetooth 5.3 Vs Bluetooth 5.2: Is New Better Or Just A Namesake Upgrade? News oi-Vivek

Bluetooth SIG has officially announced a new version -- Bluetooth 5.3, which is a successor to Bluetooth 5.2. Chips like the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 and the 8000 are some of the first smartphones processors to support the latest Bluetooth standard.

As the name suggests, Bluetooth 5.3 is an incremental upgrade to Bluetooth 5.2. Hence, there are no major features introduced on Bluetooth 5.3. However, there are plenty of small changes that make Bluetooth 5.3 more feature-rich when compared to its predecessor.

Bluetooth SIG has made several changes in the periodic advertisements. Similarly, Bluetooth 5.3 also comes with encrypted key size control enhancement, which allows devices with Bluetooth 5.3 capability to improve the efficiency of controllers informing the host of the outcome of key length negotiations.

Bluetooth 5.3 also comes with the new connection substrating, which allows a device to update/switch from a low duty cycle mode to a higher bandwidth mode with minimal delay. This is said to deliver a better user experience along with retaining the power-saving features of low-duty cycle connections.

It also packs new channel classification enhancements, which allows devices to provide "connected Central device with radio channel classification data", which is useful while performing a channel selection during adaptive frequency hopping. This helps to reduce susceptibility to interference, especially when a Bluetooth LE device is not closer to the central device.

Bluetooth 5.3 no more supports IEEE 802.11 MAC and PHY (AMP) protocols, as the frequency usage of AMP has been low. Hence, Bluetooth 5.3 now uses the standard Bluetooth layer, which is now a part of the primary controller. However, Bluetooth SIG has confirmed on IEEE 802.11 MAC and PHY (AMP) protocols can still be used on Bluetooth 5.2.

Bluetooth 5.3 Vs Bluetooth 5.2

These are some of the aforementioned features of Bluetooth 5.3. Most of the features make Bluetooth 5.3 a more stable and secure version of Bluetooth when compared to Bluetooth 5.2. Several of these features also makes Bluetooth 5.3 significantly more efficient when compared to Bluetooth 5.2.

Upcoming phones like the Realme GT Neo 3 and the OnePlus Nord 3 are expected to be some of the first smartphones in the world to feature Bluetooth 5.3 technology. These devices will also be backward compatible and can be used with devices with older Bluetooth versions.

