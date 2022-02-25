Realme GT Neo 3 Launch Imminent; 120hz AMOLED Panel, 150W Fast Charging Expected News oi-Megha Rawat

Realme is speculated to be working on the Realme GT Neo 3, its third-generation GT Neo-series smartphone. The Realme GT Neo 3 has been seen on several certification websites, revealing some of the phone's important specifications and features.

However, the certifications have so far only been associated with the Chinese market, therefore there has been no information on the introduction of the Realme GT Neo 3 in India. This has now changed, as a new report claims that the Realme GT Neo 3 would be launched in India soon.

Realme GT 3 Neo India Launch Approaching

According to recent rumors, Realme may be preparing to introduce the Realme GT Neo 3 in India, The Realme GT Neo 3 moniker has been featured on the company's official Indian website, according to a finding by tipster Mukul Sharma and PriceBaba. The advertising does not include any information regarding the Realme GT Neo 3's specifications or features, but it does give us the impression that the device would be arriving in India soon.

Realme GT 3 Neo Expected Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3 5G has a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a pixel density of 398ppi. The smartphone's bezel-less display also includes a punch-hole, which houses a selfie camera lens.

The Realme GT Neo 3 5G features a triple camera setup on the backside, as well as an LED flash. A 64MP f/1.8 Wide Angle Main Lens, an 8MP f/2.3 Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 Macro Camera make up the camera. Realme has included a 16MP f/2.5 Wide Angle Lens on the front of the gadget.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU is paired with 8GB of RAM in the Realme GT Neo 3 5G. The smartphone's graphics needs are fulfilled by an Adreno 660 GPU, while its internal functions are handled by an Octa-core processor with a triple Kryo 680 arrangement that runs at 2.84GHz (max).

On the software front, the Realme GT Neo 3 is rumoured to ship with Realme UI 3.0, which is based on Android 12. In terms of battery life, the gadget is said to include a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast charging capabilities.

Realme GT 3 Neo Expected Price And Connectivity

The Realme GT Neo 3 5G comes with a limited 256GB of internal storage. The Realme smartphone supports 5G and 4G VoLTE networks, as well as additional features like as Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth v5.2, A-GPS with Glonass, USB Type-C, and Wi-Fi.

The Realme GT Neo 3 5G is likely to cost Rs. 22,590 in India. The Realme GT Neo 3 5G is expected to be released on March 16, 2022. This is the base edition of the Realme GT Neo 3 5G with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage, which will be available in black and gold color.

