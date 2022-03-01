Mediatek Dimensity 8100, Dimensity 8000, Dimensity 1300 Announced News oi-Vivek

Mediatek has unveiled the Dimensity 8100, and the Dimensity 8000, the latest high-end mobile processor. These chipsets are fabbed using TSMC's 5nm process, hence, these are not as efficient as the Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC, which is also manufactured by TSMC but uses 4nm fabrication. Along with these chips, the company has also announced the Mediatek Dimensity 1300 SoC.

Mediatek Dimensity 8100, Dimensity 8000 Features

Unlike the Dimensity 9000, which has a primary core based on ARM Cortex-X2 microarchitecture, the Dimensity 8100 and the Dimensity 8000 uses ARM Cortex A78 cores. While the Dimensity 8100 has a clock speed of 2.85GHz, the Dimensity 8000 comes with a peak CPU clock speed of 2.75GHz.

Both processors come with the same Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU with support for MediaTek's HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technologies. According to the company, the Dimensity 8100 can offer up to 170fps on select titles while the Dimensity 8000 can offer up to 140fps. These processors also support quad-channel LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage technology.

The Mediatek Dimensity 8100 and the Dimensity 8000 also offer a dedicated AI processing unit -- the APU 580. These chips also carry a new ISP capable of supporting up to 200MP images along with 4K HDR 10+ video recording at 60fps.

In terms of connectivity, the Dimensity 8100 and the Dimensity 8000 supports Bluetooth 5.3 along with WiFi 6E. In terms of 5G capability, these chips are capable of offering up to 4.7Gbps of peak download speed.

Mediatek Dimensity 1300 Specifications

The Mediatek Dimensity 1300 is fabbed using a 6nm processor by TSMC, which makes it slightly more power-efficient than the Dimensity 1200, which uses 7nm fabrication. The Dimensity 1300 comes with an ultra-core based on Arm Cortex-A78 architecture with a clock speed of 3GHz.

Similarly, the processor also has three performance cores based on the same Arm Cortex-A78 with lower clock speed and four efficient cores with 2GHz clock speed and are based on Arm Cortex-A55. The Dimensity 1300 comes with the Arm Mali-G77 GPU with support for MediaTek APU 3.0.

In terms of memory, the Mediatek Dimensity 1300 supports LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The processor also supports up to a 200MP camera and is capable of recording 4K HDR videos. Lastly, the processor offers a peak download speed of 4.7Gbps over a 5G network.

Mediatek has officially confirmed that smartphones with the Dimensity 8100, Dimensity 8000, and Dimensity 1300 processors will hit the market in the first quarter of 2022. Hence, we could see devices with either of these processors launching by late March 2022. All three chipsets also support the AV1 4K media codec, which is expected to be made available on future Qualcomm processors.

Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Mediatek Dimensity 8000 Mediatek Dimensity 1300 CPU 4x Arm Cortex-A78 up to 2.85GHz

4x Arm Cortex-A55 up to 2.0GHz 4x Arm Cortex-A78 up to 2.75GHz

4x Arm Cortex-A55 up to 2.0GHz Arm Cortex-A78 @ up to 3GHz Arm Cortex-A55 @ up to 2GHz GPU Arm Mali-G610 MC6 Arm Mali-G610 MC6 Arm Mali-G77 MC9 Display MiraVision 780, 120Hz WQHD+ / 168Hz Full HD+ MiraVision 780, 120Hz WQHD+ / 168Hz Full HD+ 168Hz Full HD+ Memory LPDDR5 6400Mbps LPDDR5 6400Mbps LPDDR4x 4266Mbps Storage UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 ISP Imagiq 780 200MP Imagiq 780 200MP MediaTek Imagiq, 200MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 5G Up 4.7Gbps Up 4.7Gbps Up 4.7Gbps Litography 5nm TSMC 5nm TSMC

Best Mobiles in India