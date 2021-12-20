Realme GT Neo 3 Might Pack Unannounced Dimensity 8000 Processor: All You Need To Know News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme GT series has given us flagship specs in the premium mid-range segment. The brand is working on the next-gen smartphone, namely the Realme GT Neo 3. Fresh reports suggest the upcoming Realme smartphone might feature the yet-to-be-announced MediaTek Dimensity 8000 chipset. What's more, the Realme GT Neo 3 might be the first phone with a new processor.

Realme GT Neo 3 Chipset Tipped

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed the processor details of the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3. If these reports are to be believed, we can expect the Dimensity 8000 SoC on the upcoming Realme GT Neo upgrade. To note, this processor hasn't been official yet and rumors say it can support QHD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate support.

Additionally, the upcoming Dimensity 8000 processor can offer an FHD+ display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate. It's dubbed to be based on TSMC's 5nm process and continues the same ARMv8 architecture. Despite all these details, there's still no clarity on when the processor will be announced. This also means we're not sure when the Realme GT Neo 3 will be revealed.

Realme and Redmi are on the bar again, and both GT Neo 3 and K50 series new machines will use Dimensity 8000. Looking at last year’s price range, the mid-range kills were pretty fierce... — Digital Chat Station (@chat_station) December 18, 2021

Realme GT Neo 3 Features: What To Expect?

Presently, it's too early to talk about the specs of the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3. Rumors speculate the upcoming Realme GT Neo phone will continue the legacy of its predecessors. For instance, one can expect a similar experience and performance of the Realme GT Neo 2 on the upcoming phone. This also includes the design and rear panel look and feel.

Presently, reports suggest the Realme GT Neo 3 is up against the Redmi K50 smartphone. The same tipster says the upcoming Redmi K50 will likely feature the unannounced processor to take on the Realme smartphone. In this case, we can expect both the Realme GT Neo 3 and the Redmi K50 to launch in Q3 2022.

In related news, Realme is also gearing up to launch the Realme GT 2 Pro. Reports suggest the upcoming Realme GT 2Pro will flaunt a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display with flat edges and a 120Hz refresh rate. More importantly, it'll get its power from the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, making it a truly premium device.

