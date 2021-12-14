Just In
Realme GT 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen1, 50MP Triple Cameras Incoming; Launch Date Revealed
Realme has mostly catered to the budget and the mid-range segment with its smartphones until now. This changed with the Realme GT series. The latest one to join is the Realme GT 2 Pro and the launch might be around the corner. The latest teaser poster suggests the company will host an event on December 20 and it might unveil the new Realme GT 2 Pro.
Realme GT 2 Pro Launch Details
The poster shared online reveals the launch timeline of the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro. Here, the company is hosting an event on December 20 at 9 AM GMT (around 2:30 PM Indian Time). The event will see the Realme GT 2 Pro launch and maybe a few other devices. The event can be viewed on Realme's YouTube channel, which will telecast the live-stream.
Realme GT 2 Pro Features: What To Expect?
The Realme GT 2 Pro has been rumored for a while now, giving us an idea of what to expect. For one, this would be the brand's first smartphone with the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor. It was also rumored to support up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage, aiming to compete with iPhone.
GT 2 Pro - that’s how we are going to name our first and most premium flagship phone. Always feel great to deliver something new and exciting to users worldwide. #realmeGT2Pro pic.twitter.com/ngX5VI409S— Sky Li (@skyli_realme) November 29, 2021
The Realme GT 2 Pro was also spotted with a redesigned camera module, featuring a triple-sensor setup at the rear. The cameras are tipped to be two 50MP sensors and an 8MP supporting lens. The selfie camera specs are still under wraps and are tipped to be housed in a punch-hole cutout.
Speaking of the display, the Realme GT 2 Pro is said to flaunt a 6.8-inch WQHD+ flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Realme is tipped to have included an in-display fingerprint sensor and narrow bezels as part of the design. One can also expect a 4,500 mAh battery paired with fast charging support.
Realme GT 2 Pro Price In India Tipped
Presently, the Realme GT 2 Pro price in India is still under wraps. Reports suggest it could be somewhere between Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 60,000, falling in the premium flagship segment. This would put the phone up for competition from Samsung, OnePlus, and even the iPhone series.
