Realme GT 2 Pro To Offer Whopping 1TB Storage: On Par With iPhone 13 Pro

Realme recently confirmed the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphone -- the Realme GT 2 Pro. This is said to be the first premium flagship smartphone from the company and is said to pack industry-first features.

Ishan Agarwal, a popular leakster has now confirmed that the top-tier version of the Realme GT 2 Pro will offer a whopping 1TB of storage. This makes the Realme GT 2 Pro the first smartphone from the company to offer over 256GB of internal storage. Do note that, only a few brands like Apple and Samsung offers phone with 1TB storage and Realme is now the latest brand to do so.

Realme GT 2 Pro Additional Features

According to the picture shared by Ishan, the Realme GT 2 Pro will offer features like 12GB RAM with an additional 3GB virtual RAM. The smartphone will ship with Android 12 OS with a custom Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. The image also confirms that the Realme GT 2 Pro comes with the model number RMX3300.

The phone also confirms that the Realme GT 2 Pro is indeed powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The Realme GT 2 Pro is also said to be one of the first smartphones to launch with the flagship Qualcomm processor, similar to the recently launched Moto Edge X30.

Unlike the Moto Edge X30, which has a mid-range level camera setup, the Realme GT 2 Pro is said to feature flagship-grade camera specs with a 50MP primary camera. Besides, the phone is also said to offer a dedicated ultra-wide angle lens and a telephoto lens.

The phone is also expected to feature an FHD+ resolution OLED display with features like a 120Hz refresh rate. Given the current trend, the phone will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor along with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera placement.

Realme GT 2 Pro Launch And Price Details

The Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to come in multiple storage variants with the base model offering 128 and will go up to 1TB storage. The base model of the Realme GT 2 Pro might cost around Rs. 50,000 in India while the high-end model is likely to be priced around Rs. 60,000 which will offer 12GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

