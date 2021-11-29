Realme GT 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen1 India Launch Tipped For Q1 2022; Most Affordable Flagship? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is expected to launch its upcoming GT series' device Realme GT 2 Pro in early 2022. Although the brand has not revealed anything officially. Now, the India launch timeline has been tipped online. Rumors hint that the Realme GT 2 Pro 5G will arrive in Q1 2022 in the country. Besides, the phone has already visited IMEI Database and the EEC certification.

Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Timeline Revealed

Now, 91mobiles (courtesy of tipster Mukul Sharma) has reported that the Realme GT 2 Pro India launch will take place in Q1 2022. The tipster spotted the moniker "Realme GT 2 Pro" in the source code of Realme's official website. Going by this, we expect the device will arrive in the country soon after its Chinese debut.

Realme GT 2 Pro Features We Know So Far

The Realme GT 2 Pro was previously tipped to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. However, a post by WHYLAB on Weibo claimed that the Realme GT 2 Pro with model number RMX3301 will ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip which is scheduled to go official tomorrow (Nov 30).

Last week, the Realme GT 2 Pro 5G was also listed on the AnTuTu benchmark and became one of the first phones to score over one million points on the benchmark platform. The processor will be paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 memory and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 flash memory. For imaging, the phone was rumored to use 108MP main lens; however, a new leak suggested it could feature a 50MP sensor.

The main lens will be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP shooter. The camera features will also include OIS technology and 4-in-1 pixel binning technology, autofocus, and EIS support.

Upfront, the phone is said to come with a 6.51-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen and a punch-hole cutout to house the 32MP front-facing sensor. As of now, there is no hint regarding the refresh rate of the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro 5G. Other features might include Realme UI 3.0 based Android 12, a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 125W fast charging, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity.

Realme GT 2 Pro Expected Price And Competition

Apart from the Realme GT 2 Pro, other brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus are also gearing up for the launch of their flagship devices in 2022. Both the OnePlus 10 Pro and the Xiaomi 12 are said to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip.

Now, it remains to be seen whether Realme could beat other brands. The flagship device from OnePlus usually costs a bit higher, while the Realme GT 2 Pro is said to carry a starting price of CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 46,500), making it an affordable flagship device.

This is not the first time, the Realme GT 5G is the cheapest SD888-powered phone in India. However, it will be better to take the pricing of the GT 2 Pro with a pinch of salt until the brand confirms anything.

Best Mobiles in India