Realme GT 2 Pro To Pack SD898; New Camera Features, Launch Timeline Also Tipped

We already know Realme is working on the new handset under the GT series named the Realme GT 2 Pro. The handset already visited multiple sites including IMEI Database and the EEC certification. Besides, features of the GT 2 Pro was also leaked online several times which gave us an idea of what one can expect from the upcoming GT series model.

Previously leaked info claimed the handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip; however, the fresh info hints at a different processor.

Realme GT 2 Pro New Leak Spotted Online

The Realme GT 2 Pro was said tipped to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 108MP main camera. However, the new leak is claiming something else. According to a post by WHYLAB on Weibo, the Realme GT 2 Pro with model number RMX3301 will ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (aka the Snapdragon 898) chip which will be paired with LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 flash memory.

The new leak also stated the phone will feature a 50MP main sensor instead of the previously rumored 108MP lens. The main lens will also support OIS technology and there will be a 32MP front-facing camera sensor.

Upfront, the phone is tipped to sport a 6.51-inch FHD+ AMOLED pane with a punch-hole cutout. And the phone is said to run Realme UI 3.0 based Android 12. The leak also suggests the handset will support 125W fast charging, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity.

Realme GT 2 Pro: What More To Expect?

Going by the previous leak, the Realme Gt 2 Pro is said to be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery unit. The main lens will also be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP shooter. The camera of the device is said to come with 4-in-1 pixel binning technology, autofocus, and EIS support.

As of now, the storage configurations and the refresh rate of the device are still under wraps. However, the phone is expected to come up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage option. Also, we expect the phone will at least support a 120Hz refresh rate. To recall, the predecessor Realme GT 2 comes with a 120Hz display.

Realme GT 2 Pro Expected Price, Launch Timeline

The Realme GT 2 Pro is tipped to come with a starting price of CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 46,500). However, we will suggest you to take it with a pinch of salt until any reliable info comes out. As far as the launch is concerned, several leaks and rumors suggested the next-gen Realme GT 2 Pro will go official in early 2022.

Although, the exact launch date is yet to be announced. Looking at the features, we can safely assume the GT 2 Pro will be a premium offering from Realme which will compete with other flagship devices in 2022. Further, the Realme GT 2 Pro with the same model number RMX3301 was previously spotted on the IMEI database, suggesting an imminent India launch.

