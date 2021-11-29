Will OnePlus 10 Pro Beat Xiaomi 12 As First Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Chipset? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset is the talk of the town as OEMs are eagerly awaiting the launch of the next-gen chipset. So far, reports suggest the upcoming Xiaomi 12 will be the first smartphone in the world with the upcoming processor. However, new reports claim there's tough competition with the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro Launch

A Chinese blog claims the OnePlus 10 Pro will be among the first smartphones with the upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. The new OnePlus phone joins the list with Xiaomi and Motorola, who are already claiming to take the first position with the upgraded chipset.

Generally, OnePlus holds its launch events in March. The next-gen phones are first launched in China, after which, they arrive in the global market. To stay ahead of the curve, OnePlus is apparently planning to rush the launch event to January. The report claims the OnePlus 10 Pro will be announced in January, at least in China.

That said, the report further claims the global launch event of the OnePlus 10 series will go as per schedule in March or April. This means even if the rumored OnePlus 10 Pro debuts in January, it will still take months to arrive in India.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specs Revealed

The report further reveals key specifications of the alleged OnePlus 10 Pro, which is said to include upgraded Hasselblad cameras. The smartphone will reportedly flaunt a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone will get its power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB default storage.

The cameras on the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro are said to be quite sophisticated with several upgrades. OnePlus is retaining the triple-camera setup paired with an LED flash. The cameras are said to be a Hasselblad-branded 48MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP, telephoto lens.

The phone is tipped to skip the periscope lens, disappointing fans. On the front side, the OnePlus 10 Pro is said to include a 32MP camera. Other details include a 5,000 mAh battery with 125W fast charging support. If OnePlus is to launch the phone soon, we can expect official teasers. Until then, it's best to take it with a grain of salt.

