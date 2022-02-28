Mediatek Dimensity 9000 Bosses Over Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 On AnTuTu; Check Benchmark Scores News oi-Vivek

For the first time ever, Mediatek has made a chip that has outperformed Qualcomm's flagship offering. The Mediatek Dimensity 9000 has outperformed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Though both processors are fabbed on 4nm lithography, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is made by Samsung, while the Dimensity 9000 comes from TSMC.

The Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC scored 1072221 points on Antutu, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC scored 1025215 points. The Mediatek Dimensity 9000 has an upper hand in terms of CPU, memory, and UX performance, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 outperforms Dimensity 9000 in GPU or graphics performance.

Do note that, both phones featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Mediatek Dimensity 9000 feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. While the Mediatek processor is featured on an upcoming Vivo smartphone, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has been used on the Realme GT 2 Pro, and both smartphones are running on Android 12 OS.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Is Still Better At Gaming

While the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC takes a lead in terms of overall performance, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 continues to offer better gaming performance just like its predecessors. Hence, a phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC will be slightly better at gaming when compared to phones with the Dimensity 9000 SoC.

However, this also depends on how the exact smartphone is optimized and one should also consider the cooling solution on the specific smartphone. Although smartphone processors have gotten a lot faster in the last few years, most phones still use passive cooling solutions, hence the performance gets throttled even with limited usage.

Which One Should You Get?

Although there are no smartphones with the Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC in India, brands are expected to launch the same in the coming weeks. However, when it comes to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, you have options like the Galaxy S22, iQOO 9 Pro, and the Moto Edge 30 Pro. A lot more smartphones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 are on their way too.

