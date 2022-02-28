Just In
- 7 min ago Asus 8z With Snapdragon 888 SoC And 64MP Camera Launched In India
- 22 min ago New Apple Patent Envisions Magic Keyboard With Built-In Mac; When Is It Coming?
- 31 min ago WhatsApp Users Can Now Create Links To Join While Using The App; Here’s How
- 33 min ago Poco F4 Key Specs Leak: 50MP Triple Rear Cameras And More
Don't Miss
- Finance There Will Be No Direct Impact of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis On India: Report
- Sports New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test: Verreynne, Rabada shine as Proteas closing in on win
- News Ban on regular commercial international passenger flights extended until further notice
- Education KVS Admissions 2022: Registration For Class 1 Begins, Check Eligibility Criteria And Other Details
- Movies Shibani Dandekar Inks Her Wedding Date With Farhan Akhtar On Her Hand, Flaunts The Same In Latest Post
- Automobiles Muddappa Wins His Fifth Consecutive Title: Sets Two New Records
- Lifestyle Kareena Kapoor Khan Steps Out In Trendy Casual Outfit With Son Taimur
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Kerala
Mediatek Dimensity 9000 Bosses Over Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 On AnTuTu; Check Benchmark Scores
For the first time ever, Mediatek has made a chip that has outperformed Qualcomm's flagship offering. The Mediatek Dimensity 9000 has outperformed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Though both processors are fabbed on 4nm lithography, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is made by Samsung, while the Dimensity 9000 comes from TSMC.
The Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC scored 1072221 points on Antutu, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC scored 1025215 points. The Mediatek Dimensity 9000 has an upper hand in terms of CPU, memory, and UX performance, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 outperforms Dimensity 9000 in GPU or graphics performance.
Do note that, both phones featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Mediatek Dimensity 9000 feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. While the Mediatek processor is featured on an upcoming Vivo smartphone, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has been used on the Realme GT 2 Pro, and both smartphones are running on Android 12 OS.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Is Still Better At Gaming
While the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC takes a lead in terms of overall performance, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 continues to offer better gaming performance just like its predecessors. Hence, a phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC will be slightly better at gaming when compared to phones with the Dimensity 9000 SoC.
However, this also depends on how the exact smartphone is optimized and one should also consider the cooling solution on the specific smartphone. Although smartphone processors have gotten a lot faster in the last few years, most phones still use passive cooling solutions, hence the performance gets throttled even with limited usage.
Which One Should You Get?
Although there are no smartphones with the Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC in India, brands are expected to launch the same in the coming weeks. However, when it comes to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, you have options like the Galaxy S22, iQOO 9 Pro, and the Moto Edge 30 Pro. A lot more smartphones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 are on their way too.
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
10,040
-
8,360
-
6,675
-
40,999
-
16,924
-
56,845
-
39,040
-
10,235
-
14,530
-
25,810