Wi-Fi 7 Will Be Twice As Fast As Wi-Fi 6E
Wi-Fi 7, technically known as 802.11be will be the next-generation wireless Wi-Fi networking standard. Intel will officially launch Wi-Fi 7 capable modems in 2024, and the same technology is expected to go mainstream by 2025.
Laptops With Wi-Fi 7 Will Soon Be Available
As per the report by etnews, laptops with Wi-Fi 7 capable modems will be available in the market from 2024. Unlike Wi-Fi 6E, which was a completely new technology when compared to Wi-Fi 5, the Wi-Fi 7 will be an upgraded version of Wi-Fi 6E with improved stability and data processing speed.
Wi-Fi 7 will use improved 6GHz bandwidth. A PC equipped with Wi-Fi 7 modem is said to be capable of achieving over 5Gbps Wi-Fi speed. This should improve tasks like 4K/8K video streaming, online gaming, and even downloading large-sized files from the web.
No Range Loss?
Wi-Fi 6E when compared to Wi-Fi 5 had a lower range. This doesn't seem to be the issue with the Wi-Fi 7, as it is also built using Wi-Fi 6E technology. Wi-Fi 7 will work on 320MHz channels with 4K-QAM support, multi-link operation, multi-RU puncturing, and deterministic latency.
Is Wi-Fi 7 Worth The Upgrade?
If you have a laptop with 11th Gen or a 12th Gen Intel Core processor, then your device is most likely to support Wi-Fi 6E or at least Wi-Fi 6 technology, which is a lot more faster and reliable than the Wi-Fi 5. However, one also needs a router with a fast broadband connection to get the most out of these laptops.
Given Wi-Fi 7 is based on Wi-Fi 6E technology, one might not see much of a difference under normal circumstances. However, gamers might get a better experience due to the lower network latency. Laptops with 14th Gen Intel processors are expected to come with an Intel modem capable of handling the Wi-Fi 7 wireless network.
