Xiaomi Mi Diwali Sale: Play a game and win Poco F1 and more prizes

This festive season, Xiaomi has announced that it will host the Mi Diwali Sale from October 23 to October 25. We already saw that an array of products will be available on discount, flash sale and Re.1 sale during three days of sale to start tomorrow.

Given that the sale is to debut on Tuesday, there is a way for the Mi fans to win the Poco F1 and other products from the company. Well, the company lets users play the Mi Cracker Ninja Game and win exciting prizes.

How to play Mi Cracker Ninja Game

To play this game, it is important to have a Xiaomi smartphone and Mi account. Users need to download the Mi app and register or login to the account. Now, tap on the Diwali banner and click on the Cracker Ninja game. Tap on the play now option to start the game.

In this game, players should touch the crackers to light them. Notably, touching the bombs or missing to light 3 crackers will end the game. A Xiaomi user will get 3 chances to play the game per day. On sharing the game with friends, the users will get 2 more chances to play the game. And, inviting a friend to play the game will fetch a revival card.

The prizes include Poco F1, Redmi Y2, Mi Car Charger, Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic, 10000mAh Power Bank 2i, Mi Store vouchers up to Rs. 500 and more.

The prizes will be added to the Mi.com account automatically under the Account → Coupons section. And, to redeem the prizes, users need to redeem the coupon at the time of checkout. The coupons will be valid only between October 23 12 PM to October 31 23:59 PM.

Xiaomi Mi Diwali Sale discounts

During the sale, buyers can get Rs. 750 instant discount using an SBI Bank credit card on purchasing for Rs. 75 and above, instant cashback and discounts on using digital wallets - Mobikwik, Paytm and Amazon Pay. There will be attractive discounts, deals and free coupons for the VIP members during the early access sale on Mi.com.