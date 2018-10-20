Xiaomi Diwali Sale to be hosted for 3 days stating from October 23

For the past few days, the online retailers have been offering festive discounts and offers on a wide range of products. And, the sale will again happen in the coming days as Diwali is nearing. During the second phase of sale, Xiaomi will host its Diwali sale offering massive discounts on a range of products including smartphones, LED TVs, accessories and other smart products.

The Chinese company will host the Xiaomi Diwali Sale from October 23 to October 25. During this sale, there will be partner offers such as Rs. 750 instant discount on using an SBI Bank credit card for the purchase but the minimum transaction value should be Rs. 75. There will also be instant discounts and cashback offers on using digital wallets such as Paytm, Amazon Pay and Mobikwik.

The Mi VIP members can avail early access to the Diwali sale along with exclusive deals and free coupons. The deals can be claimed via the VIP rewards section on the Mi website.

Xiaomi smartphones on discount

During this sale, smartphones such as the Redmi Y2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Poco F1, Redmi 6 series and Mi A2 will be available at discounted pricing. Some devices will also be listed for flash sales. There will be a flat discount of Rs. 2,000 on the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 and Mi A2 taking their effective cost down to Rs. 12,999, Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 14,999 respectively. Also, the Red color variants of these devices will be available at discount.

Accessories on discount during Xiaomi Diwali Sale

During the upcoming sale, the 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i will be priced at Rs. 699 and Rs. 899 for the grey and red color variants respectively. The Mi Band HRX edition will be priced at Rs. 999 after Rs. 300 discount. The Mi Band 3 will be available for Rs. 1,999 and the Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 is priced at Rs. 799. The Mi Earphones Basic is available at Rs. 349 and the combo of the earphones and Mi casual backpack is priced at Rs. 899.

The Mi Home Security Camera 360° will be priced at Rs. 2,699 and the Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43-inch will be available at a discount of Rs. 1,000 taking it down to Rs. 22,999.

Re. 1 flash sale

What's interesting is that the company will host the Re. 1 flash sale letting buyers grab hold of their favorite devices. Even the other products such as Mi Luggage, Air Purifier 2S and Mi City Backpack will be listed under discount.