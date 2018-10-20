ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi Diwali Sale to be hosted for 3 days stating from October 23

Xiaomi Diwali Sale will be hosted from October 23 to October 25.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    For the past few days, the online retailers have been offering festive discounts and offers on a wide range of products. And, the sale will again happen in the coming days as Diwali is nearing. During the second phase of sale, Xiaomi will host its Diwali sale offering massive discounts on a range of products including smartphones, LED TVs, accessories and other smart products.

    Xiaomi Diwali Sale to be hosted for 3 days stating from October 23

    The Chinese company will host the Xiaomi Diwali Sale from October 23 to October 25. During this sale, there will be partner offers such as Rs. 750 instant discount on using an SBI Bank credit card for the purchase but the minimum transaction value should be Rs. 75. There will also be instant discounts and cashback offers on using digital wallets such as Paytm, Amazon Pay and Mobikwik.

    The Mi VIP members can avail early access to the Diwali sale along with exclusive deals and free coupons. The deals can be claimed via the VIP rewards section on the Mi website.

    Xiaomi smartphones on discount

    During this sale, smartphones such as the Redmi Y2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Poco F1, Redmi 6 series and Mi A2 will be available at discounted pricing. Some devices will also be listed for flash sales. There will be a flat discount of Rs. 2,000 on the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 and Mi A2 taking their effective cost down to Rs. 12,999, Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 14,999 respectively. Also, the Red color variants of these devices will be available at discount.

    Accessories on discount during Xiaomi Diwali Sale

    During the upcoming sale, the 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i will be priced at Rs. 699 and Rs. 899 for the grey and red color variants respectively. The Mi Band HRX edition will be priced at Rs. 999 after Rs. 300 discount. The Mi Band 3 will be available for Rs. 1,999 and the Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 is priced at Rs. 799. The Mi Earphones Basic is available at Rs. 349 and the combo of the earphones and Mi casual backpack is priced at Rs. 899.

    The Mi Home Security Camera 360° will be priced at Rs. 2,699 and the Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43-inch will be available at a discount of Rs. 1,000 taking it down to Rs. 22,999.

    Re. 1 flash sale

    What's interesting is that the company will host the Re. 1 flash sale letting buyers grab hold of their favorite devices. Even the other products such as Mi Luggage, Air Purifier 2S and Mi City Backpack will be listed under discount.

    Read More About: xiaomi sale news
    Story first published: Saturday, October 20, 2018, 11:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 20, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue