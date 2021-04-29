Just In
- 50 min ago Realme Delays Launch Of Realme X7 Max As COVID-19 Cases Surge In India
-
- 1 hr ago Asus ZenFone 8 To Ditch Flip Camera Module; Latest Teaser Confirms Punch-Hole Design
- 1 hr ago How To Register For COVID-19 Vaccine On UMANG App
- 2 hrs ago Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 29; Get Animal Weapon Loot Crate
Don't Miss
- Education MP Board Result 2021 For Class 9th And Class 11th Anytime Soon
- Finance Top 10 Companies In India To Work And Grow Your Career, According To LinkedIn
- News All you need to know about Exit Poll Result 2021 for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry
- Movies Deepak Dobriyal Recalls Irrfan Khan's Weak Moment On Angrezi Medium Sets; 'He Said He's Tired Of The Pain'
- Sports IPL 2021, DC vs KKR Stats and Records preview: Karthik, Russell, Axar approach milestones
- Lifestyle Lisa Haydon Figures Out How To Dress Her Baby Bump And Sets Maternity Goals In Green And Black Chic Dresses
- Automobiles Hyundai To Generate Oxygen In Hospitals: Announces Covid-19 Relief Measures In India
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In May
You Broadband Introduces Plans In Two Circles; Offering 3.5TB Data
You Broadband is planning to increase its presence in more circles. The internet service provider is likely to launch plans in circles where leading brands like JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fibre are offering packs. The subsidiary of India's third-largest telecom operator Vodafone-Idea has added new plans Kakinada and Vijaywada, where users get 3.5TB of data. So, let's have a look at what all new plans are offering.
You Broadband New Plans Kakinada: Check Details
Notably, You Broadband has announced the launch of five plans in Kakinada. These plans are available for 30 days, 95 days, 190 days, and 390 days and ship 50 Mbps, 75 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, and 200 Mbps speed, respectively. These packs are priced at Rs. 649, Rs. 1,949, Rs. 3,499, Rs. 6,699, Rs. 708, Rs. 2,124, Rs. 4,248, Rs.8,496, Rs. 826, Rs. 2,478, Rs. 4,956, Rs. 9,912, Rs. 885, Rs. 2,655, and Rs. 5,310, Rs. 10,620, Rs. 1,062, Rs. 3,186, Rs. 6,372, and Rs. 12,744 respetively.
You Broadband New Fiber Plans In Vijaywada: Check Details
You Broadband has announced the launch of four plans in the Vijaywada circle. These plans offer 75 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, 200 Mbps speed and are valid for 30 days, 95 days, 190 days, and 390 days respectively. These plans are priced at Rs. 797,Rs. 2,390, Rs. 4,779, and Rs. 9,558, Rs. 826, Rs. 2,478, Rs. 4,956, Rs. 9,912, Rs. 944, Rs. 2,832, Rs. 5,664, Rs. 11,328, Rs. 1,062, Rs. 3,186, Rs. 6,372, and Rs.12,744 respectively. These packs are expected to offer 3.5TB of data for one month.
It is worth noting that You Broadband does not offer any OTT app access. Besides, the prices of the plans include taxes, which means users don't have to pay an extra amount, reports Telecomtalk.
The report said that plans in Kakinada are already listed on the company's website, while packs in Vijaywada are likely to available soon. However, the report claims the company will soon announce new packs in the circle. Currently, the company offers only four plans, which are priced at Rs. 799, Rs. 2,349, Rs. 2,460, and Rs. 2,199.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
30,999
-
22,995
-
21,546
-
14,360
-
22,995
-
24,999
-
9,999
-
9,940
-
15,999
-
18,507