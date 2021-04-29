You Broadband Introduces Plans In Two Circles; Offering 3.5TB Data News oi-Priyanka Dua

You Broadband is planning to increase its presence in more circles. The internet service provider is likely to launch plans in circles where leading brands like JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fibre are offering packs. The subsidiary of India's third-largest telecom operator Vodafone-Idea has added new plans Kakinada and Vijaywada, where users get 3.5TB of data. So, let's have a look at what all new plans are offering.

You Broadband New Plans Kakinada: Check Details

Notably, You Broadband has announced the launch of five plans in Kakinada. These plans are available for 30 days, 95 days, 190 days, and 390 days and ship 50 Mbps, 75 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, and 200 Mbps speed, respectively. These packs are priced at Rs. 649, Rs. 1,949, Rs. 3,499, Rs. 6,699, Rs. 708, Rs. 2,124, Rs. 4,248, Rs.8,496, Rs. 826, Rs. 2,478, Rs. 4,956, Rs. 9,912, Rs. 885, Rs. 2,655, and Rs. 5,310, Rs. 10,620, Rs. 1,062, Rs. 3,186, Rs. 6,372, and Rs. 12,744 respetively.

You Broadband New Fiber Plans In Vijaywada: Check Details

You Broadband has announced the launch of four plans in the Vijaywada circle. These plans offer 75 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, 200 Mbps speed and are valid for 30 days, 95 days, 190 days, and 390 days respectively. These plans are priced at Rs. 797,Rs. 2,390, Rs. 4,779, and Rs. 9,558, Rs. 826, Rs. 2,478, Rs. 4,956, Rs. 9,912, Rs. 944, Rs. 2,832, Rs. 5,664, Rs. 11,328, Rs. 1,062, Rs. 3,186, Rs. 6,372, and Rs.12,744 respectively. These packs are expected to offer 3.5TB of data for one month.

It is worth noting that You Broadband does not offer any OTT app access. Besides, the prices of the plans include taxes, which means users don't have to pay an extra amount, reports Telecomtalk.

The report said that plans in Kakinada are already listed on the company's website, while packs in Vijaywada are likely to available soon. However, the report claims the company will soon announce new packs in the circle. Currently, the company offers only four plans, which are priced at Rs. 799, Rs. 2,349, Rs. 2,460, and Rs. 2,199.

