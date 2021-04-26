You Broadband Plans To Offer 3,500GB Data With New Internet Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

You Broadband has finally planning to launch new plans in the country, which is likely to offer tough competition to leading brands. These broadband plans might range between 30 Mbps and 200 Mbps. Notably, these internet plans are designed for its users in Ahmedabad.

The internet company is planning to bring five plans into the circle. These plans are likely to offer 30 Mbps, 50 Mbps, 75 Mbps, 100 Mbps, and 200 Mbps speed. All plans will be available for 30 days, 90 days, 180 days, and 360 days, reports Telecomtalk.

The report claims that You Broadband is likely to offer free services with long-term packs, such as 90 days plan that ships five days for free, while a pack of 180 days' ships 10 days' free services, and 360 days' plan offers free services for 30 days. Notably, JioFibre also ships free services for 30 days with long-term plans. Similarly, BSNL Bharat Fibre ships a similar offer with 300 Mbps speed.

You Broadband Upcoming Plans In Ahmedabad

The 30 Mbps plan also comes with 30 days, 90 days, 180 days, and 360 days. This plan is likely to be priced at Rs. 472, Rs. 1,416, Rs. 2,832, and Rs. 5,664. The 50 Mbps internet plan will be available at Rs. 679, Rs. 2,036, Rs. 4,071, and Rs. 8,142, while the 75 Mbps plan might cost you Rs. 738, Rs. 2,213, Rs. 4,425, and Rs. 8,850.

The upcoming 100 Mbps internet plan is expected to be priced at Rs. 826, Rs. 2,478, Rs 4,956, and Rs. 9,912. There is a plan of 200 Mbps, which are likely to cost you Rs. 1,062, Rs. 3,186, Rs. 6,372, and Rs. 12,744. In addition, all these plans are likely to ship 3500GB of data, which is again higher than JioFibre, Airtel Xstream Fibre, ACT Fibrenet, and BSNL Bharat Fibre.

Furthermore, You Broadband offers 100 Mbps speed with Rs. 879. This internet pack ships 900GB of data. However, with the upcoming plan You Broadband has reduced the prices of the packs and plans to offer more data benefits. However, the major drawback is with these upcoming plans is the company does not offer any OTT benefits.

Best Mobiles in India