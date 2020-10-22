Just In
- 2 hrs ago BSNL Revises Rs. 135 Prepaid Voucher; Offering 1440 Minutes For Calling
-
- 2 hrs ago Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro India Pre-Orders Begin October 23: Price Offers, Specifications
- 2 hrs ago Vivo X51 5G With Gimbal Camera Goes Official; Features, Price
- 3 hrs ago Flipkart Dussehra Special Sale: Huge Discount Offers On Premium Smartphones
Don't Miss
- Finance Payment System Operators Required To Shift To Interoperable QR Codes By March 2022
- Sports IPL 2020: RR vs SRH, Match 40: Toss, Playing XI: Sunrisers opt to bowl first; Holder comes in for injured Williamson
- Lifestyle Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Making Past Crafts Legacy Relevant Ft. Raw Mango And Gaurang Shah
- Movies Kasthuri Shankar Reveals Why She Is Tight-Lipped About Her Husband
- News Modi to inaugurate key Gujarat projects on Saturday
- Travel Budget Friendly Indian destinations To Visit In November
- Automobiles Renault Expands Dealer Network Across India: Crosses 475 Service Touchpoints
- Education AICTE Academic Calendar 2020-21: Check AICTE Calendar 2020-21 Notice And Schedule
Zee5 Join Hands With Meghbela Broadband To Expand Its ISP Distribution
In order to expand its ISP distribution and to offer easy access to its content, Zee5 has announced its partnership with Meghbela Broadband. The company said that it is now looking for ways to increase its presence beyond DTH and cable TV.
Under this partnership, Meghbela users will access the selected content from the Zee5 library through Android Box. To avail the Zee5, users will need to first login on to the Meghbela Android TV by using the OTP.
"Existing Meghbela consumers can avail ZEE5 premium services free of cost by upgrading their Internet pack above 100Mbps," the company said. The company said that it is offering 100+ originals to 1.25 lakh customers in 12 languages.
Meghbela Broadband Plans: Details
Meghbela started its operations in 2016 and currently serving 1,50000 customers in all Kolkata, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Delhi. Notably, the company is offering nine plans in Kolkata. It ships 18 plans in Bihar and Jharkhand, whereas 16 plans are available in Delhi.
The plans are priced between Rs. 399 to Rs. 1,4000. The plans are available at Rs. 399, Rs. 500, Rs. 700, Rs. 1,099, Rs. 1,800, Rs. 2,800, Rs. 3,600, Rs. 5,000, Rs. 6,000, Rs. 8,000, Rs. 11,000, and Rs. 14,000. These plans are offering bandwidth up to 700 Kbps, 1 Mbps, 2 Mbps, 3 Mbps, 4 Mbps, 6 Mbps, 8 Mbps, 10 Mbps, 15 Mbps, 20 Mbps, and 25 Mbps. All these broadband plans are valid for 30 days.
Meghbela New Broadband Plans: Details
The company has also launched plans in this segment that are priced at Rs. 500, Rs. 650, Rs. 800, Rs. 1,250 and Rs. 2,200. It includes unlimited data for 30 days. It also includes bandwidth up to 30MB, 45MB, 60MB, 75MB, and 100 MB.
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,999
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
18,499
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
21,849
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
48,999
-
7,999
-
9,890
-
18,040
-
10,999
-
34,989
-
41,800
-
13,940
-
48,000
-
10,499
-
5,499
-
13,099
-
8,999
-
9,930
-
23,380
-
15,549
-
21,670