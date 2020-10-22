Zee5 Join Hands With Meghbela Broadband To Expand Its ISP Distribution News oi-Priyanka Dua

In order to expand its ISP distribution and to offer easy access to its content, Zee5 has announced its partnership with Meghbela Broadband. The company said that it is now looking for ways to increase its presence beyond DTH and cable TV.

Under this partnership, Meghbela users will access the selected content from the Zee5 library through Android Box. To avail the Zee5, users will need to first login on to the Meghbela Android TV by using the OTP.

"Existing Meghbela consumers can avail ZEE5 premium services free of cost by upgrading their Internet pack above 100Mbps," the company said. The company said that it is offering 100+ originals to 1.25 lakh customers in 12 languages.

Meghbela Broadband Plans: Details

Meghbela started its operations in 2016 and currently serving 1,50000 customers in all Kolkata, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Delhi. Notably, the company is offering nine plans in Kolkata. It ships 18 plans in Bihar and Jharkhand, whereas 16 plans are available in Delhi.

The plans are priced between Rs. 399 to Rs. 1,4000. The plans are available at Rs. 399, Rs. 500, Rs. 700, Rs. 1,099, Rs. 1,800, Rs. 2,800, Rs. 3,600, Rs. 5,000, Rs. 6,000, Rs. 8,000, Rs. 11,000, and Rs. 14,000. These plans are offering bandwidth up to 700 Kbps, 1 Mbps, 2 Mbps, 3 Mbps, 4 Mbps, 6 Mbps, 8 Mbps, 10 Mbps, 15 Mbps, 20 Mbps, and 25 Mbps. All these broadband plans are valid for 30 days.

Meghbela New Broadband Plans: Details

The company has also launched plans in this segment that are priced at Rs. 500, Rs. 650, Rs. 800, Rs. 1,250 and Rs. 2,200. It includes unlimited data for 30 days. It also includes bandwidth up to 30MB, 45MB, 60MB, 75MB, and 100 MB.

