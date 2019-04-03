TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
5 ways to fix a stubborn laptop keyboard
A laptop with a faulty keyboard is entirely useless. You will notice something isn’t right when you’re typing and some keys behave differently. The 'A’ might show up as '$.’ Desktop computers have replaceable keyboards, but it isn’t simple for laptops. Reasons for keyboard malfunction are as follows:
1. Driver: The hardware driver is corrupted.
2. Dirt/Dust: That settle into the nooks and crannies of the keys.
3. Faulty connection: A bad connection that has to be repaired.
4. Improper settings: The keyboard settings are of the wrong region or language.
Two of these can be easily resolved, but the other two are complicated.
Drivers
Updating the driver usually resolves keyboard issues. To do so, search for Device Manager and you'll see the result displayed. Else, go to Settings to seek it out. You'll see a long list of devices. Click on Keyboard and double click on the drop down option under Keyboard. A properties box pops up. Go to Drivers. You can either update the driver, or roll it back depending on how recently it's been updated. If nothing works, uninstall it and reboot windows.
Maintenance.
Cleaning a laptop keyboard is trickier than a desktop keyboard. It's smaller, more fragile. You can't use too much force since it'll damage the whole unit. You can gently tap on its back. A soft dusting cloth can be used to wipe the keys, a wet earbud can be used to clean out the spaces between. By blowing air softly, one can try to get rid of stubborn dust. Alternatively, a cleaning putty can also be used.
Replacing/Repairing
If there's a faulty connection or something that demands the keyboard to be replaced, keep in mind that each laptop is mostly unique. The ease of replacement differs between manufacturers. If it's a model from the same manufacturer, opening the keyboard to rectify the connection will be relatively simple. Several YouTube tutorials exist that teach you how to unclip the keyboard to obtain the ID number. However, this is best left to service centers.
Faulty key
If you're getting a different symbol from a known key, chances are that it's not a hardware problem. Once you've looked into the issue and know it's not because of any hardware fault, then follow these steps. Win+I brings the Settings panel, within which you'll find Time and Language. Double click and enter into Region & Language settings. Click on Add Language to set the right one. You'll have to proceed to install it. Once done, open any text editor and check if the keys are working fine. It should now be rectified.
Replacement
AS a last resort, one can always purchase a sturdy USB replacement keyboard or a wireless one if the current one goes bust or is irreparable. But it's best to rectify whatever is causing the problem in the first place.