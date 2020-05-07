ENGLISH

    Affordable Laptops In India With Touchscreen Display Under Rs. 30,000

    The Indian laptop market is witnessing massive sales of late, as companies are urging employees to work from home and schools and colleges are hosting online classes for students. Though there is a demand for laptops in the country, many might prefer buying affordable options that carry a pocket-friendly price tag.

    List Of Affordable Laptops
     

    Going by the same, here is a list of affordable laptops that you can prefer buying during the COVID-19 lockdown. You can check out the list of affordable laptops with a touchscreen display priced under Rs. 30,000 in India.

    Microsoft Surface Go (MHN-00015)

    Microsoft Surface Go (MHN-00015) flaunts a 10-imch display, an Intel Pentium dual-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD storage space and a 2-Cell Li-Ion battery. The laptop runs Windows 10 Home Basic and comes with an Intel HD 615 graphics card.

    HP Chromebook 14-ca003TU (6YU26PA) Laptop

    HP Chromebook 14-ca003TU (6YU26PA) is fitted with a 14-inch display and uses a dual-core Celeron processor teamed up with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of SSD storage space. The other aspects of this laptop from HP include the Google Chrome OS, Intel HD 500 graphics card and a 2-cell battery.

    Micromax Canvas Laptab LT666 Laptop
     

    Micromax Canvas Laptab LT666 Laptop makes use of a 10.1-inch display, a quad-core Intel Atom Z3735F processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. The other aspects of the Micromax laptop include Windows 10 OS, Intel HD graphics card and a Li-Po battery.

    HP Chromebook 14-ca002tu (6YU23PA) Laptop

    HP Chromebook 14-ca002tu (6YU23PA) Laptop flaunts a 14-inch display, a dual-core Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage space, and Google Chrome OS. The other notable aspects of the laptop include a 2-cell Li-Ion battery and an Intel HD 500 graphics.

    Acer Aspire 5 A515-51 (UN.GSYSI.003) Laptop

    Acer Aspire 5 A515-51 (UN.GSYSI.003) Laptop arrives with a 15.6-inch display alongside an 8th gen Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 4GB of RAM and SSD storage space up to 1TB. The other features of the Acer laptop include Linux OS, Intel UHD 620 graphics card, a 4-cell battey

    HP Chromebook x360 12b-ca0006TU

    HP Chromebook x360 12b-ca0006TU comes with a 12-inch display, a dual-core Intel Celeron processor powers the laptop. It comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of SSD and others. An Intel UHD 600 graphics and 2 cell Li-Ion battery powers the laptop.

    Lenovo Ideapad D330 (81H3004RIN) Laptop

    Lenovo Ideapad D330 (81H3004RIN) Laptop features a dual-core Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of SSD storage space, Windows 10 Home Basic OS, an Intel UHD 600 graphics and a Li-Po battery.

    Lenovo Ideapad S210T (59-379266) Laptop

    Lenovo Ideapad S210T (59-379266) Laptop adorns a 11.6-inch display, a dual-core Intel Celeron 1017U processor, 2GB of RAM, 500GB of HDD storage, Windows 8, Intel HD 4000 graphics and a 3-cell Li-Ion battery.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 16:43 [IST]
