Buying Guide: These Laptops Use Intel i9 9th Gen Processor

The performance of the Intel i9 9th Gen processors, no doubt, is fast, smooth, and sought-after today. Here are some of the best Intel i9 9th Gen laptops to buy in India.

HP Omen 15-dh0139tx (7QU39PA) Laptop

The HP Omen 15-dh0139tx laptop comes with Intel Core i9 9th Gen 2.3 GHz processor with 16GB RAM and 8GB Graphics. It is available in a 15.6-inch screen with up to 1TB HDD onboard storage.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581GV-H9201T Ultrabook

The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581 is another laptop that comes with Intel Core i9 9th Gen. The Ultrabook is available in 15.6" 4K UHD OLED display with touchscreen, offering 32GB RAM with up to 1TB NVMe SSD onboard storage.

Asus ROG Strix SCAR III G531GW-AZ113T Laptop

Adding to the list is the Asus ROG Strix Scar III G531GW 15.6-inch FHD laptop. As a 240Hz Gaming Laptop, it comes with RTX 2070 8GB Graphics with Intel Core i9-9880H 9th Gen processor.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581GV Ultrabook

The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581 is another laptop that comes with Intel Core i9 9th Gen chipset. It is a 15.6-inch laptop with a 4K UHD OLED touchscreen feature. It comes with 32GB RAM and up to 1TB NVMe SSD onboard storage.

Dell Alienware Area-51m Laptop (Upcoming)

The Dell Alienware 17 Area 51 laptop also features an Intel 9th Generation Corei9-9900K chipset. It features a 32GB RAM paired with up to 1TB and 512GB SSD. There is also an 8GB RTX 2080 Graphics on the laptop.