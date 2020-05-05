ENGLISH

    Buying Guide: Best Laptops Under Rs 20,000 Buy In India

    By
    |

    With the work from home trend catching up in India due to the coronavirus lockdown, many buyers are upgrading their laptops or buying new models. Are you looking forward to upgrade your laptop but do not want to spend a lot of money on the same? Well, there are many affordable laptop options that are available for you in the Indian market.

    Affordable Models In The Laptop
     

    There are many affordable models in the laptop market with attractive features such as ample storage space, impressive display, and many other interesting aspects. The budget pricing does not compromise on the specifications and capabilities of the same.

    Having said that, here we have come up with a slew of laptops priced under Rs. 20,000 available in India right now.

    Lenovo Ideapad S145 (81N30063IN) Laptop

    Lenovo Ideapad S145 (81N30063IN) Laptop

    Lenovo Ideapad S145 (81N30063IN) laptop features an AMD dual-core A6 processor, 4GB of RAM, 1TB of storage space, Windows 10 OS, and a 15.6-inch display. It gets the power from a 2 Cell Li-Ion battery under its hood.

    Lenovo V110 (80TDA00HIN) Laptop

    Lenovo V110 (80TDA00HIN) Laptop

    Lenovo V110 (80TDA00HIN) Laptop flaunts a dual-core AMD A6-9210 processor, 4GB RAM, 1TB of HDD, and a 15.6-inch display. The other aspects of the laptop from Lenovo include AMD Radeon R5 graphics and a 4 Cell Li-Ion battery.

    Asus X540YA-XO547T Laptop
     

    Asus X540YA-XO547T Laptop

    Asus X540YA-XO547T Laptop bestows a 15.6-inch display, AMD dual-core E1-6010 processor, 4GB RAM, 500GB of HDD storage space, Windows 10 Home Basic OS, AMD Radeon R2 graphics card, and a 3-cell Li-Ion battery.

    HP 14q-cy0005au (7QG85PA) Laptop

    HP 14q-cy0005au (7QG85PA) Laptop

    HP 14q-cy0005au (7QG85PA) Laptop makes use of a 14-inch display, a dual-core A4-9125 processor paired with 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage space, Windows 10 Home Basic OS, AMD Radeon R3 graphics and a 3-cell Li-Ion battery.

    Lenovo Ideapad S145 (81ST006YIN) Laptop

    Lenovo Ideapad S145 (81ST006YIN) Laptop

    Lenovo Ideapad S145 (81ST006YIN) comes with a 15.6-inch display and gets the power from a 10th Gen Core i3 processor clocked at 1.2GHz, 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage space, a 2-Cell Li-Ion battery and other highlights.

    Acer Aspire 3 A315-33 (UN.GY3SI.002)

    Acer Aspire 3 A315-33 (UN.GY3SI.002)

    Acer Aspire 3 A315-33 (UN.GY3SI.002) features a dual-core Celeron processor, 2GB RAM, 500GB of HDD storage space, Windows 10 Home Basic, Intel HD 400 graphics card and a 2-cell Li-Ion battery.

    Lenovo V145 (81MT001EIH) Laptop

    Lenovo V145 (81MT001EIH) Laptop

    Lenovo V145 (81MT001EIH) Laptop flaunts an AMD Dual-Core A4-9125 processor, a 15.6-inch display, 4GB RAM, 1TB of HDD storage space, AMD Radeon R3 graphics card, and Windows 10 Home Basic.

    Lenovo Ideapad 330 (81DE02YNIN) Laptop

    Lenovo Ideapad 330 (81DE02YNIN) Laptop

    Lenovo Ideapad 330 (81DE02YNIN) comes fitted with a 15.6-inch display, an AMD dual-core A6 processor, a 2-cell Li-Ion battery, 4GB RAM, and 1TB of HDD storage space.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 18:12 [IST]
