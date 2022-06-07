Just In
Amazon Asus Brands Days Sale: Discounts On Best Asus Laptops
Asus and Amazon have come up with a sale, especially for those who are planning to buy a new laptop. During the Amazon Asus Brands Days Sale, you can get deals and discounts on the latest gaming and productivity laptops.
Devices like the ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2021), ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2022), ASUS TUF Gaming A15, and ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021) are available with massive discounts. Check out all the best deals from Amazon Asus Brands Days Sale.
ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2021)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,11,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 78,990 ; You Save: Rs. 33,000 (29%)
ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2021) is available at 29% discount during Amazon Asus Brands Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 78,990 onwards during the sale.
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,44,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,09,990 ; You Save: Rs. 35,000 (24%)
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2022) is available at 24% discount during Amazon Asus Brands Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs.1,09,990 onwards during the sale.
ASUS TUF Gaming A15
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 61,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 76,990 (19% Off)
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Asus Brands Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 61,990 onwards during the sale.
ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 33,990 (21% Off)
ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021) is available at 21% discount during Amazon Asus Brands Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 26,990 onwards during the sale.
ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 72,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 48,990 ; You Save: Rs. 24,000 (33% Off)
ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021) is available at 33% discount during Amazon Asus Brands Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 24,000 onwards during the sale.
ASUS Vivobook S15 OLED (2022)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 74,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 98,990 (24% Off)
ASUS Vivobook S15 OLED (2022) is available at 24% discount during Amazon Asus Brands Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 74,990 onwards during the sale.
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,49,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 96,990 ; You Save: Rs. 53,000 (35% Off)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) is available at 35% discount during Amazon Asus Brands Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 96,990 onwards during the sale.
ASUS VivoBook K15 OLED (2021)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 81,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 63,990 ; You Save: Rs. 18,000 (22% Off)
ASUS VivoBook K15 OLED (2021) is available at 22% discount during Amazon Asus Brands Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 63,990 onwards during the sale.
