ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Asus Brands Days Sale: Discounts On Best Asus Laptops

    By
    |

    Asus and Amazon have come up with a sale, especially for those who are planning to buy a new laptop. During the Amazon Asus Brands Days Sale, you can get deals and discounts on the latest gaming and productivity laptops.

     
    Amazon Asus Brands Days Sale: Discounts On Best Asus Laptops

    Devices like the ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2021), ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2022), ASUS TUF Gaming A15, and ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021) are available with massive discounts. Check out all the best deals from Amazon Asus Brands Days Sale.

    ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2021)

    ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2021)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,11,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 78,990 ; You Save: Rs. 33,000 (29%)

    ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2021) is available at 29% discount during Amazon Asus Brands Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 78,990 onwards during the sale.

    ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2022)

    ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2022)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,44,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,09,990 ; You Save: Rs. 35,000 (24%)

    ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2022) is available at 24% discount during Amazon Asus Brands Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs.1,09,990 onwards during the sale.

    ASUS TUF Gaming A15
     

    ASUS TUF Gaming A15

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 61,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 76,990 (19% Off)

    ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Asus Brands Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 61,990 onwards during the sale.

    ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021)

    ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 26,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 33,990 (21% Off)

    ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021) is available at 21% discount during Amazon Asus Brands Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 26,990 onwards during the sale.

    ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021)

    ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 72,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 48,990 ; You Save: Rs. 24,000 (33% Off)

    ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021) is available at 33% discount during Amazon Asus Brands Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 24,000 onwards during the sale.

    ASUS Vivobook S15 OLED (2022)

    ASUS Vivobook S15 OLED (2022)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 74,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 98,990 (24% Off)

    ASUS Vivobook S15 OLED (2022) is available at 24% discount during Amazon Asus Brands Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 74,990 onwards during the sale.

    ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021)

    ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,49,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 96,990 ; You Save: Rs. 53,000 (35% Off)

    ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) is available at 35% discount during Amazon Asus Brands Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 96,990 onwards during the sale.

    ASUS VivoBook K15 OLED (2021)

    ASUS VivoBook K15 OLED (2021)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 81,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 63,990 ; You Save: Rs. 18,000 (22% Off)

    ASUS VivoBook K15 OLED (2021) is available at 22% discount during Amazon Asus Brands Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 63,990 onwards during the sale.

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X