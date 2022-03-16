Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 Gaming Laptop Review: TUF Gets Refined

Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 Specifications

CPU: Intel Core i7-12700H

Display: 15.6-inch IPS LCD 1920 x 1080, 300Hz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop

Memory: 16GB DDR5 4800MHz

Storage: 1TB NVMe

Battery: 90WHr

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 64-bit

Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 Review: Design

In terms of looks, the Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 looks a lot different from the 2021 model. While most of the previous TUF gaming laptops almost have a cheap-looking built, the Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 is definitely the best-looking TUF gaming laptop that I have reviewed to date.

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 has an extensive I/O, which includes an HDMI 2.0b port, which can support up to 4K resolution output, dual USB Type-C port with support for Thunderbolt 4, dual USB A ports, 3.5mm headphone jack, RJ45 port, and a barrel-style charging port.

The brand has confirmed that the laptop can also be charged via the USB Type-C port using a USB PD charger. Do note that, if you want to use the laptop to its full extent, then it is recommended to use the 240W power adapter that comes with the laptop.

The only thing that I felt missing on the Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 is an SD card slot. Other than that, it has an almost perfect set of connectivity options. When it comes to wireless networking, the laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 Review: Display

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 Review has a 15.6-inch 1920x1080p IPS LCD screen with a high300Hz refresh rate. Again, this is also a huge upgrade when compared to the 2021 model, which has a 165Hz 1080p display. The display offers 100 percent sRGB coverage, and it also has an anti-glare coating to reduce light reflection.

Although this is not the best display that we have seen on a gaming laptop, it just gets the work done. The display is plenty bright for indoor usage, and it has a weird protrusion at the top, which houses the selfie camera. If you are an FPS gamer, then the higher refresh rate panel on the Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 will definitely give you an edge over the competition.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 Review: Keyboard And Trackpad

Asus has been known for offering some of the best keyboards on laptops of all classes and the Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 Review is no different. The laptop has a full-sized keyboard with RGB lighting. This time around, the device has dedicated volume buttons along with a microphone mute bottom and a hotkey to access Armoury Crate.

Another highlight of the Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 is the trackpad. When compared to its predecessor, the 2022 TUF Gaming F15 has a large and modern-looking trackpad with the TUF logo on the top right corner. The trackpad offers a good amount of tracking, and it gets the job done for non-gaming-related workloads.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 Review: Audio And Camera

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 also gets an audio upgrade, which now has a stereo speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos. However, the speakers aren't that loud, and they also lack bass. Lastly, the device does offer Hi-Res Audio via the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Coming to the camera, the Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 has a regular 720p web camera, which is similar to the previous TUF F15 and most of the mid-range gaming laptops, and one can use the same for attending online classes or even for participating in team meetings. Planning to stream on the Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022, then get an external high-resolution web camera.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 Review: Performance

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 is based on the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU with the RTX 3060 laptop GPU with 6GB of video memory. When compared to the 2021 model, it uses the same GPU. However, the new 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H outperforms the Intel Core i9-11900H.

The Intel Core i7-12700H uses hybrid CPU architecture with six high-performance cores and eight efficient cores. In total, the CPU offers 14 cores or 20 threads. As this CPU is based on the latest Intel7 fabrication, it is also more power-efficient when compared to the 11th Gen Intel Core H series of processors.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 Review: CPU Performance

As mentioned earlier, the Intel Core i7-12700 does a good job and even outperforms the Intel Core i9-11900H on both single-core and multi-core CPU tests. Due to the improved single-core performance, the Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 also offers better gaming performance when compared to the Asus TUF Gaming F15 2021.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 Review: GPU Performance

On the 3DMark Time Spy benchmark, the Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 scored 8561 points, again outperforming the Asus TUF Gaming F15 2021. This benchmark also confirms that the Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 can offer 80+ fps at 1440p and 100+fps at 1080p resolution.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 Review: Gaming Performance

We played Forza Horizon 5, and as per the built-in benchmark tool, the Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 can offer a solid 75fps at 1080p resolution and high graphics settings. Similarly, on Far Cry 6, the laptop offered an average FPS of 96. Lastly, on the Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the laptop offered 128fps at 1080p without ray-tracing and 95fps with ray-tracing shadow quality set to ultra.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 Review: Verdict

When compared to the Asus TUF Gaming F15 2021, the Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 is an all-rounder update. Despite having the same GPU, the new CPU helps the laptop offer better gaming performance. Not just that, the improved design with a bigger trackpad and support for Thunderbolt 4 also makes this a more capable modern laptop.

With the price difference of around Rs. 10,000, the Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 is definitely worth extra money when compared to the Asus TUF Gaming F15 2021. Overall, Asus has done a good job and offers a balanced set of features, and this is definitely one of the best mid-range gaming laptops of 2022.