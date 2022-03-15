Asus Launches Next-Gen TUF, ROG Strix Gaming Laptops With MUX Switch In India News oi-Vivek

Asus has officially launched its newest range of gaming laptops with the latest Intel/AMD CPU and NVIDIA/AMD GPU. These laptops are powered by either the 12th Gen Intel Core processor or the Ryzen 6000 series of CPUs with the latest GPUs from NVIDIA, offering a boost in gaming performance.

The new Asus ROG Strix Scar 15/17, ROG Strix G15/17, ASUS TUF F15/17, and TUF A15/17 will be available in India with a starting price of Rs. 1,06,990. Here are the details on the latest gaming laptop from Asus, which are also the first set of gaming laptops in the country to use the latest chips from the blue team and red team.

ROG Strix Scar 15 2022 Details

The ROG Strix Scar 15 2022 is the most powerful 2022 class gaming laptop from the company, which retails in India for Rs. 2,64,990. This laptop comes with a 15-inch QHD display and is powered by up to Intel Core i9-12900H and up to RTX 3080 Ti GPU, which is currently the most powerful laptop CPU and GPU, period.

ROG Strix Scar 17 2022 Details

The ROG Strix Scar 17 2022 is an extended version of the ROG Strix Scar 15 and features a 17-inch display with QHD resolution. The ROG Strix Scar 17's retail price starts at Rs. 2,59,990, and this model also offers up to RTX 3080 Ti GPU and Intel Core i9-12900H.

ROG Strix G15 2022 Details

The ROG Strix G15 2022 is an affordable latest gaming laptop from the company, which just costs Rs. 1,06,990 for the base variant. This laptop offers up to AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX with up to NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti graphics card.

ROG Strix G17 2022 Details

The ROG Strix G17 2022 is also an AMD Ryzen based gaming laptop with an NVIDIA graphics card. The ROG Strix G17's base model costs Rs. 1,02,990. This is also one of the most affordable laptops with a MUX switch, which will improve the gaming performance by up to 20 percent on select titles.

Asus TUF F15 2022 Details

The Asus TUF F15 2022 is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H with RTX 3060 GPU. The laptop costs Rs. 1,14,990 in India, and offers an improved design when compared to the previous generation TUF gaming laptops. Just like the other models, the Asus TUF F15 2022 offers a MUX switch for improved graphics performance.

Asus TUF F17 2022 Details

The Asus TUF F17 2022 is a bigger variant of the Asus TUF F15 2022 and comes with the same Intel Core i7-12700H with RTX 3060 graphics card. The Asus TUF F17 2022 retails in India for Rs. 1,35,990. Both the TUF F15 2022 and the TUF F17 2022 laptops come with a 1080p display with a 300Hz refresh rate.

Asus TUF A15 2022 Details

The Asus TUF A15 2022 retails for Rs. 1,09,990 and is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with RTX 3060 GPU. This laptop offers s 300Hz 1080p display or a 165Hz 1440p display along with support for a MUX switch.

Asus TUF A17 2022 Details

The Asus TUF A17 2022 is priced identical to the TUF A15 2022 and costs Rs. 1,09,990 in India and is powered by the same AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with RTX 3060 GPU. When it comes to screen, you can choose between 1080p and 1440p with 300Hz and 165Hz refresh rates, respectively.

Best Mobiles in India