Amazon Clearance Sale: Get Up To 40% Off On Laptops
Are you working from home? Well, in that case, you could be looking forward to upgrade to a laptop that will be of great help. If you head out to purchase a laptop, then we are sure that you will be spoilt for choice as there are many options out there for you.
This is where the Amazon Clearance Sale could be helpful as you can get attractive discounts of up to 40% on your favorite laptop. Well, check out the laptops that are detailed below. You can get them during the Amazon Clearance Sale right now.
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i3 10th Gen
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i3 10th Gen laptop features a 14-inch display for your everyday needs. The laptop comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD storage, and a 3-Cell Li-ion battery. It runs Windows 10 Home Basic.
HP Pavilion Gaming 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor 16.1-inch
HP Pavilion Gaming 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor 16.1-inch display, a no Intel i5-10300h along with 8GB of RAM and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, a 3-cell battery and runs Windows 10 laptop.
Acer Nitro 5 Intel i7
Acer Nitro 5 Intel i7 runs Windows 10 Home Basic OS, a a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i7-8750H processor paired with 8GB of RAM, 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics card and get the power from a 4-cell battery.
AVITA LIBER NS13A1IN012P
AVITA LIBER NS13A1IN012P comes with a Core i5 7th Gen processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and Windows 10 OS and flaunts a 13.3-inch display.
ASUS VivoBook 14 Intel Core i5-10210U 10th Gen 14-inch
ASUS VivoBook 14 Intel Core i5-10210U 10th Gen 14-inch flaunts a FHD and thin and lightweight form factor. The Asus laptop 8GB RAM and 512GB of SSD. The laptop comes with a fingerprint reader, a backlit keyboard, and an integrated graphics.
MSI Prestige 14 A10RAS-099IN Intel Core i7-10510U 10th Gen
MSI Prestige 14 A10RAS-099IN Intel Core i7-10510U 10th Gen laptop comes with a 14-inch display, 512GB of SSD storage, 16GB RAM, Windows 10 OS, and weighs around 1.29kg, NVIDIA MX330 graphics, and a 3-cell battery.
Lenovo ThinkPad X390 Intel Core i7 10th Gen
Lenovo ThinkPad X390 Intel Core i7 10th Gen laptop runs Windows 10 and flaunts a 13.3-inch display. It gets powered by 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD storage space and a 6-cell battery.
