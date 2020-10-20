ENGLISH

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Offers: Special Discount Offers On Best Laptops

    Due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, a majority of people is working from home. And, even schools and other educational institutions have opted for online education. This has indeed paved the way for an increase in the laptop sale.

    Making use of this situation, the online retailers are coming up with numerous discounts and offers on laptops. As a result of the festival season that is approaching quickly, the e-commerce portal Amazon India has come up with a special discount sale on the bestselling laptops in the country.

    In addition to the discounted pricing, Amazon India offers 10% instant discount to buyers who use an HDFC Bank card for the purchase. Below are some bestsellers laptops that you can buy on Amazon right now.

    10% Off On Dell Vostro 3401 14inch FHD AG Display Laptop

    The Dell Vostro 3401 features a 14-inch FHD display with a 2-sided narrow border, Intel 10th Gen Core i3 processor, an Express Charge battery, which can charge the battery from 0% to 80% within an hour, thereby offering interrupted workflow.

    13% Off On Dell Inspiron 3505 15inch FHD AG Display Laptop

    You can get 13% discount on the Dell Inspiron 3505 on Amazon India right now. This laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD laptop, an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor teamed up with 8GB, 1TB HDD, and AMD Radeon Vega graphics.

    15% Off On HP Pavilion x360 Core i7 8th Gen 14-inch Touchscreen
     

    HP Pavilion x360 Core i7 8th Gen 14-inch laptop is available at a discount of 15% now. This laptop that has been launched in Mineral Silver color option flaunts a 14-inch touchscreen display. The 2-in-1 device features a thin and light design with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

    17% Off On HP Pavilion x360 Touchscreen

    If you are looking for a 2-in-1 device, then the HP Pavilion x360 is one of the best options for you out there. This laptop comes with a 17% discount right now and you can get it along with partner offers too.

    28% Off On Lenovo ThinkPad E14

    Lenovo ThinkPad E14 available at 28% discount right now on Amazon India during the Great Indian Festival Sale features a 14-inch display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It runs Windows 10 OS.

    35% Off On Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 10th Gen

    Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 10th Gen is available at a discount of 35% during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020. You can get the laptop with a 15.6-inch FHD display with a thin and light build. The Lenovo offering uses 8GB RAM and 1TB storage space and runs Windows 10.

