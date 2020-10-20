Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Offers: Special Discount Offers On Best Laptops

Making use of this situation, the online retailers are coming up with numerous discounts and offers on laptops. As a result of the festival season that is approaching quickly, the e-commerce portal Amazon India has come up with a special discount sale on the bestselling laptops in the country.

In addition to the discounted pricing, Amazon India offers 10% instant discount to buyers who use an HDFC Bank card for the purchase. Below are some bestsellers laptops that you can buy on Amazon right now.

10% Off On Dell Vostro 3401 14inch FHD AG Display Laptop

The Dell Vostro 3401 features a 14-inch FHD display with a 2-sided narrow border, Intel 10th Gen Core i3 processor, an Express Charge battery, which can charge the battery from 0% to 80% within an hour, thereby offering interrupted workflow.

13% Off On Dell Inspiron 3505 15inch FHD AG Display Laptop

You can get 13% discount on the Dell Inspiron 3505 on Amazon India right now. This laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD laptop, an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor teamed up with 8GB, 1TB HDD, and AMD Radeon Vega graphics.

15% Off On HP Pavilion x360 Core i7 8th Gen 14-inch Touchscreen

HP Pavilion x360 Core i7 8th Gen 14-inch laptop is available at a discount of 15% now. This laptop that has been launched in Mineral Silver color option flaunts a 14-inch touchscreen display. The 2-in-1 device features a thin and light design with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

17% Off On HP Pavilion x360 Touchscreen

If you are looking for a 2-in-1 device, then the HP Pavilion x360 is one of the best options for you out there. This laptop comes with a 17% discount right now and you can get it along with partner offers too.

28% Off On Lenovo ThinkPad E14

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 available at 28% discount right now on Amazon India during the Great Indian Festival Sale features a 14-inch display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It runs Windows 10 OS.

35% Off On Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 10th Gen

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 10th Gen is available at a discount of 35% during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020. You can get the laptop with a 15.6-inch FHD display with a thin and light build. The Lenovo offering uses 8GB RAM and 1TB storage space and runs Windows 10.