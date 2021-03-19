Amazon Laptop Days Sale: Discount Offers On Best Laptops

Additionally, you can also check out the Lenovo Legion 5 with AMD Ryzen 7, which has a 25 percent discount, costing you only Rs. 80,990. Apart from Lenovo, the Amazon Laptops Days sale is offering a massive price cut on HP laptops. Here, devices like the HP Pavilion Gaming laptop with 9th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor or the HP 15-inch Laptop are available with a 22 percent and a 10 percent discount.

Moreover, laptops from Acer are also available at an offer at the Amazon Laptop Days Sale. The Acer Aspire 3 and the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-43 are available for only Rs. 30,990 and Rs. 57,990, respectively. Joining the list are laptops from Asus. Devices like the ASUS TUF Gaming FX505DT and the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 Laptop are available only for Rs. 59,990 and Rs. 65,990, respectively at the Amazon Laptop Days sale.

If you're looking for Dell laptops, one can check out the Dell Vostro 3401 or the Dell Vostro 3400, which are now available with a 12 percent and an 11 percent discount, respectively at the Amazon Laptop Days sale. More importantly, you can get the Apple MacBook Pro for just Rs. 99,990 against the original price of Rs. 1,17,900 - giving you a 15 percent discount on Amazon.

Lenovo IdeaPad S145 81W800C3IN

M.R.P.: Rs. 51,290.00 ; Deal Price: Rs. 33,490.00 ; You Save: Rs. 17,800.00 (35%)

Lenovo IdeaPad S145 81W800C3IN is available at 35% discount during Amazon Laptop Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 33,490 onwards during the sale.

HP Pavilion Gaming 9th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor

M.R.P.: Rs. 75,929 ; Deal Price: Rs. 58,990 ; You Save: Rs. 16,939 (22%)

HP Pavilion Gaming 9th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor is available at 22% discount during Amazon Laptop Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 58,990 onwards during the sale.

Apple MacBook Pro

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,17,900 ; Price: Rs. 99,990 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 17,910.00 (15%)

Apple MacBook Pro is available at 15% discount during Amazon Laptop Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 99,990 onwards during the sale.

Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 7

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,07,690 ; Deal Price: Rs. 80,990 ; You Save: Rs. 26,700 (25%)

Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 7 is available at 25% discount during Amazon Laptop Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 80,990 onwards during the sale.

Acer Aspire 3

M.R.P.: Rs. 45,999 ; Price: Rs. 30,990 ; You Save: Rs. 15,009 (33%)

Acer Aspire 3 is available at 33% discount during Amazon Laptop Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 30,990 onwards during the sale.

Dell Vostro 3401

M.R.P.: Rs. 39,413 ; Deal Price: Rs. 34,490 ; You Save: Rs. 4,923 (12%).

Dell Vostro 3401 is available at 12% discount during Amazon Laptop Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,490 onwards during the sale.

ASUS TUF Gaming FX505DT

M.R.P.: Rs. 83,990 ; Price: Rs. 59,990 ; You Save: Rs. 24,000 (29%)

ASUS TUF Gaming FX505DT is available at 29% discount during Amazon Laptop Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 59,990 onwards during the sale.

HP 15 inch Laptop

M.R.P.: Rs. 33,260 ; Price: Rs. 29,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,270 (10%)

HP 15 inch Laptop is available at 10% discount during Amazon Laptop Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-43

M.R.P.: Rs. 79,999 ; Price: Rs. 57,990 ; You Save: Rs; 22,009 (28%)

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-43 is available at 28% discount during Amazon Laptop Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

Dell Vostro 3400

M.R.P.: Rs. 55,991 ; Price: Rs. 49,990 ; Save: Rs. 6,001 (11%)

Dell Vostro 3400 is available at 11% discount during Amazon Laptop Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 Laptop

M.R.P.: Rs. 79,990 ; Price: Rs. 65,990 ; You Save: Rs. 14,000 (18%)

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is available at 18% discount during Amazon Laptop Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 65,990 onwards during the sale.

Dell Vostro 3401

M.R.P.: Rs. 39,413 ; Deal Price: Rs. 34,490 ; You Save: Rs. 4,923 (12%)

Dell Vostro 3401 is available at 12% discount during Amazon Laptop Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,490 onwards during the sale.