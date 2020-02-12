Amazon Oppo Fantastic Days: Offers On Oppo Smartphones

Offers include up to Rs. 7,000 off on phones with EMI plans starting from Rs. 1,415 per month. More offers are up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on credit and debit card EMI, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, exchange offers, GST invoice using which you can save up to 28% on other business purchases, and more.

Oppo F11

The smartphone is available from Rs. 13,990 with 42% off, on Amazon. It comes with a 48MP dual rear camera setup, an FHD+ display, and 4020mAh lithium battery. Get the device at an EMI starting from Rs. 659 per month.

Oppo A9

Get the device from Rs. 11,990 for 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM, and avail extra exchange offers. The highlights of the phone are a 6.5-inch water drop notched display, 16MP front camera, and 4,020mAh battery capacity.

Oppo F15

The consumers can buy the phone from Rs. 19,990 for 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. You can get up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on ICICI bank credit EMI transactions. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor and comes with 4,000mAh battery.

Oppo A7

The handset's key features are dual rear cameras with AI beauty, 4230mAh battery, and Snapdragon 450 processor. It is priced at Rs. 8,990. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 423 per month.

OppoReno 2f

It sports 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP quad rear camera and 16MP front facing camera. The handset comes with 4000mAh battery. It is available for sales at an EMI starting from Rs. 1,129 per month.

OPPO Reno2 Z

It comes with 4000mAh battery backup and 48MP quad rear cameras with zoom. The handset is available at Rs. 25,990 with 21% off. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 1,223 per month.

OPPO A9 2020

Buy the handset at Rs. 18,490 for its 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM options. You can purchase the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 870 per month. It packs a quad rear camera setup, 16MP AI front camera and a 6.5-inch display.

OPPO A5 2020

Get the device from Rs. 12,990, and avail a starting EMI on the phone from Rs. 611 per month. The highlights of the phone are quad rear cameras, 6.5-inch display, and 5000mAh battery capacity with reverse charging technology.

Oppo A1K

The smartphone is available from Rs. 7,490 with 32% off, on Amazon. It comes with 4000mAh battery. You can purchase the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 353 per month.

Oppo A5s

The consumers can buy the phone from Rs. 8,490 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM options. You can get a 5% instant discount with an HSBC cashback card. It is powered by the Mediatek 6765 octa-core processor. The starting EMI on the phone is from Rs. 517 per month.