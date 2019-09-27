Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Other Laptops gets Price Discounts on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon provides 10% instant discount on SBI debit card, no-cost EMI option on HDFC debit card, no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv card, exciting special launch offers, great deals on protection plans for smartphones and other products, exchange offers, extended warranty offers, and plenty more.

The laptop comes with Rs. 39,990. It is powered by the 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265U processor.

Lenovo AMD A6 At Rs. 19,999

The laptop is priced at Rs. 19,999 and you can save Rs. 9,800 on buying the product. On exchanging the laptop, you will seek up to Rs. 14,900.

Lenovo i3 DOS At Rs. 23,990

The laptop from Lenovo comes at Rs. 23,990 and you can save Rs. 15,800 on buying it. It is a DOS based laptop and gets powered by 7th Generation Core Intel I3-7020U processor.

Dell i3 8th Gen At Rs 23,990

The laptop comes pre-loaded with Windows 10 with lifetime validity. The product can be purchased and you can save up to Rs. 7,101 on buying it. It can be purchased at an EMI from Rs. 1,459 per month.

Asus i3 At Rs. 25,990

The laptop is available at Rs. 25,990 and you can save Rs. 9,000. It can be purchased with an EMI starting from Rs. 1,365 per month. It comes with a 14-inch HD display and is powered by the 7th Gen Intel Core i3 processor.

Discount On Acer i7

The laptop comes at a price tag of Rs. 52,999 which is available at 34% off. Its EMI starts from Rs. 2,494 per month. It gets powered by the 1.8GHz Intel Core i7-8565U 8th Gen processor, paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB 5400rpm hard drive.

Asus TUF Ryzen5 At Rs 50,990

Its price is available at Rs. 56,990 and you can buy it with an EMI from Rs. 2,683 per month. It comes with anti-dust cooling system. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity.

Lenovo Legion i5 - 9th Gen At Rs. 60,990

It is priced at Rs. 60,990 and you can save Rs. 31,900 on buying it. It is paired with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and 4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics. You will also get software and games worth Rs. 11,500 at zero cost with Intel gaming bundle along with the laptop.

Up To Rs 10,000 Off On HP Laptops

On buying some HP laptops, you will seek up to Rs. 10,000 off. The brand covers all major new as well as earlier launched laptops. You can even buy a couple of new laptops as pre-booking status.

Up To Rs 25,000 Off On Dell Laptops

The users will seek up to Rs. 25,000 off on several Dell laptops. These laptops com with elegant design and compact built.

Up To Rs 40,000 Off On Lenovo Laptops

The buyers will get up to Rs. 40,000 off on several Lenovo laptops. These laptops at their lesser price options offer some amazing specs.

Up To Rs 32,000 Off On Acer Laptops

These laptops will be available with Rs. 32,000 off. These laptops can be availed with greater exchange offers. These cheaper laptops have the best features at their price options.

Up To Rs 25,000 Off On Asus Laptops

Even Asus laptops are available with plenty of offers. So far know, during the sale you can buy these laptops with up to Rs. 25,000 off.

Up To Rs 24,000 Off On MSI Laptops

The users will buy many msi laptops with up to Rs. 24,000 off. Coming with bigger RAM, higher SSD storage, and powerful graphics, these laptops are guaranteed to offer outstanding gaming experience.