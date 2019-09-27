Budget Smartphones Get Massive Discounts And Offers During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2019

These devices can be purchased with 10% instant discount on SBI debit card, no-cost EMI option on HDFC debit card, no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv card, exciting special launch offers, great deals on protection plans for smartphones and other products, exchange offers, extended warranty offers, and plenty more.

Samsung Galaxy M10 At Rs. 7,999

The handset is available at a reformed price of Rs. 7,999. Its key feature is the use of a 6.22-inch Infinity V-display. It can be purchased with an EMI starting from Rs. 377 per month.

Redmi Y3 At Rs. 7,999

This is the most affordable smartphone to house a massive 4,000 mAh battery along with a 32MP selfie snapper. It is priced at Rs. 7,999. While buying the phone, you will get an exchange up to Rs. 7,400.

Samsung Galaxy M20 At Rs. 9,999

The handset's mighty claim over the users will lie because of its mammoth 5,000 mAh backup. It can be booked at a price of Rs. 9,999. The available starting EMI for the handset is Rs. 564 per month.

Realme U1 At Rs. 7,999

The handset comes with a bigger 25MP selfie snapper. It can be purchased at Rs. 8,999, and while buying you can save up to Rs. 4,000. And, you can use EMI options to buy the phone.

LG W30 At Rs. 7,999

Priced at Rs. 7,999, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup. The handset comes at a discounted price option of Rs. 9,199. You will get up to Rs. 7,400 off on exchanging the smartphone.

Honor 9N At Rs. 8,499

This budget phone comes at Rs. 8,499. It is backed with a 3,000 mAh battery and sports a dual rear camera setup. You will save Rs. 6,000 on buying the device.

Honor 8X At Rs. 9,999

The device is priced at Rs. 11,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM variant. The starting EMI for the device is available from Rs. 565 per month. It sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ display.

Nokia 6.1 Plus At Rs. 9,999

It comes at Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM storage option. You will save up to Rs. 9,500 on buying the device. There are other offers which you can consider while buying the device.

Vivo Y90 At Rs. 6,990

It is priced at Rs. 6,990. The smartphone comes with a massive 4,000 mAh battery and is expandable up to 256GB storage. It can be obtained at an EMI from Rs. 329/month.

Oppo A5s At Rs. 9,990

It is available at Rs. 9,990. It comes with a massive battery backup and flaunts a 6.2-inch HD+ multi touch screen display.

Oppo A7 At Rs. 9,990

Its revised price option comes from Rs. 9,990 for the given storage variant. On buying the handset, you will get an extra exchange of Rs. 1,000. Its prime spec is the use of a 4,230 mAh battery capacity.

Honor 8C At Rs. 8,999

It is priced at Rs. 8,999 and comes with a massive 4,000 mAh battery capacity. It also comes with a 6.26-inch HD display. It can also be availed at standard EMI plans.