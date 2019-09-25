Samsung Smartphones Offers and Discounts During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2019

On buying these devices, you will seek up to 40% off and 10% additional discount on using an SBI credit or debit card. Notably, the sale will commence on September 29 and will run till October 4 2019. Let's find out detailed price and offers of some Samsung smartphones which we have mentioned.

Samsung Galaxy A50s At Rs. 22,999

The handset is priced at Rs. 22,999 for its 4GB RAM/128GB ROM storage option. On buying the smartphone, you will get an extra Rs. 2,500 on exchange. Its key specs include a triple rear camera setup and a 4,000 mAh battery.

The smartphone price starts from Rs. 16,999 for its 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM variant. The handset can be grabbed with an extra Rs. 2,000 on exchange. You will also get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2,000 with HDFC debit card.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 At Rs. 42,999

The mobile phone is available via Amazon at a price tag of Rs. 42,999. The handset flaunts a stunning 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. You will get a cashback of Rs. 15 on placing this smartphone to a pickup point.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 At Rs. 69,999

This flagship smartphone is available from Rs. 69,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM storage variant. This variant comes in Aurora Black color. The handset can be obtained with an extra Rs. 6,000 on exchanging the device.

Samsung Galaxy A10s At Rs. 9,490

The phone is priced at Rs. 9,490 for its base variant of 2GB RAM and 32GB default storage. The device can be purchased with 5% instant discount on using HSBC cashback card. It is also available with no-cost EMI option on buying through Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

Samsung Galaxy A70 At Rs. 28,990

The Galaxy A70 discounted price option starts from Rs. 28,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant. It is available in blue color option. It comes with a 32MP + 8MP + 5MP rear camera setup. It is available with an extra Rs. 3,000 on exchange.

Samsung Galaxy S10 At Rs. 61,900

The handset is currently priced at Rs. 61,900 for 8GB RAM/128GB ROM. You will get up to Rs. 9,050.00 off on exchange. On buying the phone, you will get a flat Rs. 5,000 cashback on Samsung S10, S10e and S10 Plus devices on Yes credit and credit EMI transactions.

Samsung Galaxy A30 At Rs. 15,490

Its price starts from Rs. 15,490 for 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. And, it comes in black color option. The device can be obtained using EMI options available on some major credit and debit cards.

Samsung Galaxy A50 At Rs. 18,490

The phone comes at Rs. 18,490 for white, 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM variant. You will seek an extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange if you buy this phone from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd.

Samsung Galaxy A20 At Rs. 11,490

On buying the device from Amazon, you will get a GST invoice using which you can save up to 28% on your next business purchases. Its price starts from Rs. 11,490 for 3GB RAM and 32GB default storage.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus At Rs. 73,900

The smartphone is available at Rs. 73,900. On buying the handset, you can get a Jio recharge with Rs.4,999 and subsequently get 1.4 TB of 4G data. You will also get up to Rs. 9,050.00 off on exchange.

Samsung Galaxy A80 At Rs. 47,990

The Galaxy A80 is priced at Rs. 47,990 for 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM option. The device can be availed at an EMI starting from Rs. 2,259. Besides, you will get a flat Rs. 3,000 cashback on using Yes bank credit and credit EMI transactions.