Best laptops with more than 8 hours of battery backup to buy in India

Apart from avid gamers or multimedia buffs, the usual category of laptop owner's fondest wish is basically to own a device that offers good battery life.
While laptops come with good features and specs they generally don't have 24 hours of running time. And consumers these days do tend to look for laptops that offer atleast eight-hour workday or longer.
While the main concern is the time a laptop can spend away from an electrical outlet, the best thing about laptops in general is its portability. But again, the most desirable laptops are the those with the best battery life.
The reason is valid though. What good is a laptop that dies two hours after it's unplugged from the wall? Not much right.
So if you are looking for a laptop with a battery that can make it through the day without having to be tied to a power outlet, we've created a list of laptops that come with best battery backup.
Apple MacBook Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 139,629
Key Features
- 15 inch Display
- Intel Core i7 Processor
- 2.20 GHz Processor Speed
- 16 GB DDR3 RAM
- 64 bit Mac OS Operating System
- 512 GB SSD
- Upto 10 hours Battery Backup
Dell Inspiron 15 3521
Buy At Price of Rs 47,625
Key Features
- 15.6 inch Display
- Intel Core i3 Processor (3rd Gen)
- 4 GB DDR3 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 8 Operating System
- 500 GB HDD
- 4 cell Battery
- Upto 8 hours
HP Pavilion X360 13-S101TU (T0Y57PA)
Buy At Price of Rs 68,628
Key Features
- 13.3 inch Touchscreen Display
- Intel Core i5 Processor (6th Gen)
- 4 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD
- 4-cell Battery
- up to 10 hours
Apple MacBook Air MMGF2HN/A Ultrabook
Buy At Price of Rs 56,975
Key Features
- 13.3-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000
- 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB LPDDR3 RAM, 128GB Solid State hard drive
- MacOS Sierra operating system
- 1.35kg laptop
- 1440x900 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors, 720p FaceTime HD camera
- Upto 11 hours battery backup
Lenovo Thinkpad X270 (20HN001LUS)
Buy At Price of Rs 95,000
Key Features
- a 12.5-inch HD LED backlit display which has a screen resolution of 1,366 x 768 pixels
- Intel Core i7-7500U processor powered at a clock speed of 2.7GHz
- an 8GB of DDR4 RAM and an integrated Intel HD 620 graphics engine
- Windows 10 Professional operating system floating upon 64-bit architecture
- a 3 cell Li-ion battery which delivers long hours of backup
- Upto 9 Hours Battery Bakup
Dell Inspiron 11 3158 (Z563101HIN9)
Buy At Price of Rs 44,491
Key Features
- 11.6-inch screen, Intel HD 520 Graphics
- 2.3GHz Intel Core i3-6100U processor
- 4GB DDR3L RAM
- 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 operating system
- Upto 11 Hours battery Backup
Lenovo Thinkpad X250 (20CLA0AHIG) Ultrabook
Buy At Price of Rs 97,500
Key Features
- 12.5 inch LED BACKLIT ANTI GLARE DIsplay with HD Face Tracking Camera,
- Intel Core i 7 -5600U PROCESSOR, 2.6 GHZ L3 CATCH
- 4 GB DDR III Memory RAM (Single DIM SLOT)
- 1TB GB SATA HDD @ 5400 RPM, MS Windows 8 Professional (64 Bit)
- Integrated 802.11 n WIFI LAN + Bluetooth
- Mini Display Port / Precision Back Lit Keyboard, Touch Pad with Track Point/Stereo Speakers with Dolby Enhanced Audio
- 6 Cell Battery up to 9+ Hours Battery Life
Samsung Chromebook XE500C13-K04US
Buy At Price of Rs 31,980
Key Features
- 11.6-inch HD LED-backlit display with a resolution of 1,366 x 768 pixels
- Intel Celeron Dual-Core N3060, clocked at a speed of 1.6GHz
- a 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM
- Intel HD 400 graphics card
- a 2 cell Li-ion battery
- Upto 11 Hrs Battery Backup
Asus PRO P2540UA-XS71 Laptop
Buy At Price of Rs 109,502
Key Features
- 15.6 inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) matte No Touch Screen Display
- Intel Core i7-7500U Processor (2.7GHz Clock Speed, 3.5GHz Max Turbo)
- 8GB DDR4-2400MHz SDRAM Memory
- Integrated Intel HD Graphics
- 256GB SSD + TPM
- Built-in DVD±RW Drive
- Integrated Sound Card w/ SonicMaster; Built-in Stereo 2W Speakers And Analog Microphone
- Built-in HD Webcam
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
- 6-Cell 72WHrs Li-ion Battery
Acer Chromebook R751TN-C5P3
Buy At Price of Rs 51,498
Key Features
- 11.6 inch touchscreen display
- Intel Celeron N3350 CPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB eMMC Storage, Convertible body
- Chrome OS
- Upto 10 hours Battery Backup
Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5
Buy At Price of Rs 80,942
Key Features
- 15.6 inch Touch Screen
- Intel Core i5-7200U 2.5 GHz processor
- 8 GB DDR4 RAM
- 128 GB PCle SSD + 1 TB HDD
- Battery upto 8 hrs
HP Elitebook 820 G4 (1FX34UT)
Buy At Price of Rs 109,313
Key Features
- 12.5 inch diagonal HD SVA anti-glare slim LED-backlit with camera (1366 x 768)
- 7th Generation Intel® CoreTM i5 processor
- Intel® CoreTM i5-7200U with Intel HD Graphics 620 (2.5 GHz, up to 3.1 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 3 MB cache, 2 cores)
- Chipset is integrated with processor
- 3 Cell Battery
- Up to 14 hours and 45 minutes
HP ProBook x360 11 G1 EE (1FY91UT)
Buy At Price of Rs 64,421
Key Features
- 11.6-inch LED touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1,366 x 768 pixels
- powered by a 1.1GHz, Intel Celeron Dual Core N3350 processor
- Windows 10 Professional operating system
- 3-cell Li-po battery
- up to 11 hours
Acer Travelmate TMX349-M-757X
Buy At Price of Rs 113,003
Key Features
- 14 inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Comfy View IPS LCD Display w/LED Backlight
- Intel Core i5-6200U Processor (2.3GHz Clock Speed, 2.8GHz Max Turbo, 3MB Cache, Dual-Core)
- 8GB DDR4 SDRAM Memory
- Graphics Module: Integrated Intel HD Graphics 520
- Hard Drive: 256GB SATA Solid State Drive
- 4-cell 3220 mAh Li-ion
- Upto 10 hours