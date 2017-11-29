Best laptops with more than 8 hours of battery backup to buy in India

Apart from avid gamers or multimedia buffs, the usual category of laptop owner's fondest wish is basically to own a device that offers good battery life.

While laptops come with good features and specs they generally don't have 24 hours of running time. And consumers these days do tend to look for laptops that offer atleast eight-hour workday or longer.

While the main concern is the time a laptop can spend away from an electrical outlet, the best thing about laptops in general is its portability. But again, the most desirable laptops are the those with the best battery life.

The reason is valid though. What good is a laptop that dies two hours after it's unplugged from the wall? Not much right.

So if you are looking for a laptop with a battery that can make it through the day without having to be tied to a power outlet, we've created a list of laptops that come with best battery backup.

